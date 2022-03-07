Lawmakers consider whether to cut off Russian oil and gas: ‘Putin wants to hear that we’re divided’
06:17
Share this -
copied
Democratic Representative of Texas Marc Veasey speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about how the U.S. plans to provide continued military support and aid to Ukraine, whether lawmakers are going to push for a ban of Russian oil imports and what impact this could have in the U.S.March 7, 2022
Now Playing
Lawmakers consider whether to cut off Russian oil and gas: ‘Putin wants to hear that we’re divided’
06:17
UP NEXT
Ukrainian Parliament member describes the 'unimaginable pain' of the invasion
04:47
Rep. Garamendi: U.S. is going through ‘every conceivable option’ to support Ukraine without engaging directly with Russia
06:49
NYT photojournalist describes moment Russian mortar hit family in front of her
05:15
Ukrainian and Russian roommates unite community at University of Delaware
05:50
Ukrainian Parliament member on need for a no-fly zone: ‘We are acting as a shield for Europe right now’