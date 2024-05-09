Trump trial in 60 seconds — day 14

- UP NEXT
Trump's 'nuts and sluts defense' against Stormy Daniels backfires08:11
Obama called it: How advocacy beat ‘hits' in Kendrick, Drake battle12:05
MAGA prison fears?: Stormy Daniels clashes with Trump’s lawyers on the stand07:46
Trump lawyers argue for mistrial, claim details of Stormy Daniels testimony are too graphic05:00
‘It was slut-shaming’: Reporter describes how Trump’s defense went after Stormy Daniels10:36
Trump’s defense team throws the kitchen sink at Stormy Daniels on Day 14 of hush money trial10:28
Prosecution trying to paint Trump as someone who is 'intensely involved in every step'09:39
Michael Cohen is the 'only one' who can say if Trump was aware of falsification of business records04:41
'Trump doesn't want just loyalty, he wants slavish loyalty': Sykes on Trump's VP 'wannabes'06:10
Ex-Trump aide describes how he dictated tweets as president00:42
Arthur Brooks: Want to make America happy again? Start loving people who disagree with us07:00
Trump ‘would be an absolute fool’ to get on witness stand: Hush money trial continues05:07
'A compassionate warning': Eddie Redmayne on 'Cabaret's timely message05:52
'Hour longer than it needed to be': Lawrence O'Donnell on Stormy Daniels' cross-examination12:12
‘All about the power of intimidation’: Trump goes after adversaries despite gag order03:48
Trump has ‘hurt his own legal team’ by having them go after Stormy Daniels’ credibility09:19
‘Most important part of the trial’: Trump Org bookkeeper takes the stand04:33
Former Trump Organization CFO's assistant takes the stand in hush money trial01:49
Hillary Clinton: Joe Biden is the only choice for women who value freedom07:35
- UP NEXT
Trump's 'nuts and sluts defense' against Stormy Daniels backfires08:11
Obama called it: How advocacy beat ‘hits' in Kendrick, Drake battle12:05
MAGA prison fears?: Stormy Daniels clashes with Trump’s lawyers on the stand07:46
Trump lawyers argue for mistrial, claim details of Stormy Daniels testimony are too graphic05:00
‘It was slut-shaming’: Reporter describes how Trump’s defense went after Stormy Daniels10:36
Trump’s defense team throws the kitchen sink at Stormy Daniels on Day 14 of hush money trial10:28
Play All