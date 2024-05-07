If you want to know what Republicans really think of Donald Trump, look at what they think he wants from his running mate.

In the Before Times, vice presidential aspirants might have polished their credentials by giving interviews that highlighted their policy chops or their ability to handle media pressure.

But not in Trump’s bizarre new world. Consider how the candidates are auditioning for Trump’s favor:

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina polished his election denial credentials by refusing to commit to accepting the results of the 2024 election. “At the end of the day,” Scott said, “the 47th president of the United States will be President Donald Trump.” Pressed by “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker for a yes-or-no answer to whether he would accept the outcome, Scott lamely stuck with his scripted answer: “That is my statement.”

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem thought she could score points with the Boss by bragging about killing her dog, apparently hoping that the cruelty — and the willingness to do hard and ugly things — would help her win the favor of Mar-a-Lago. Most Americans were duly appalled, but a new poll shows that a third of Trump supporters said they thought Noem’s puppy killing was acceptable. (And after her shambolic interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday, she dutifully followed the Trump playbook by whining about being interrupted.)

Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio downplayed the violence of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio downplayed the violence of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, telling CNN that he was “extremely skeptical that Mike Pence’s life was ever in danger.”

Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida showcased his willingness to defend hush money for porn stars by calling on New York jurors to acquit Trump of the charges against him. “This is a trash case; there is no crime here,” he declared on Newsmax, “and if there is any potential for a verdict, they should vote not guilty.” (Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the case and denied having sex with former Playboy model Karen McDougal and adult film actress Stormy Daniels.)

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York showcased her intense thirst for Trump’s nod by echoing his claim that Jan. 6 rioters are “hostages.”

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida declined to say whether he would be willing to move out of his home state — the place he represents in the U.S. Senate and presumably hopes to continue to represent — if Trump wants him on the ticket. (Under the Constitution, the Electoral College cannot choose a president and vice president who are residents of the same state.)

Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama apparently thought her fundie baby voice/angry mom bit would appeal to the former president’s idea of what someone from veep central casting would look and sound like.

In short: Republicans are convinced that Trump is looking for a running mate willing to jettison history, principles, common sense and common decency to win his favor — and they are almost certainly right. Unfortunately, there is a wide field of Republican candidates willing to do exactly that.

Sign up for MSNBC’s new How to Win 2024 newsletter and get election insights like this delivered to your inbox weekly.