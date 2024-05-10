'We cannot win the war with our hands tied behind our backs': Danon on U.S. weapons pause

Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, joined Way Too Early to discuss President Biden's warning against Israel using U.S. weapons for a full-scale invasion of Rafah. Danon highlights the complexities faced by Israel amidst ongoing conflicts with Hamas and emphasizes the need for continued support from allies, particularly in light of mixed messages from the U.S. administration. May 10, 2024