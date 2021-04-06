IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
3m ago

The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was a race riot

Let's call what happened on Jan. 6 what it was.
Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
12h ago

Republicans quit the free market to fight the culture war

The GOP is out of ideas that don't involve fighting "cancel culture."
Photo illustration of an elephants head with moneybags for eyes.
1d ago

The NCAA is organized theft of Black wealth. SCOTUS needs to address that.

The NCAA depends on the free labor of mostly Black student athletes. Its profits go to the majority white executives who run it.
Aamir Simms #25 of the Clemson Tigers handles the ball in the first half against Myles Johnson #15 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis.
1d ago

The risky lie at the center of Biden's Georgia voting bill rhetoric

Biden’s playing a dangerous game with his commentary on Georgia's election bill.
Image: President Joe Biden at the White House on Feb. 10, 2021.
1d ago

Trump's 'maximum pressure' on Iran failed. So why are parts still in place?

The U.S. started the nuclear standoff with Iran. America should move first to end it.
Image: Illustration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and President Joe Biden.
3d ago

Biden has a huge opportunity to reshape the judiciary. His first nominees are a great sign.

By 2019, the ratio of former prosecutors to former criminal defense attorneys (including public defenders) on the federal bench was 4 to 1.
Photo illustration of a hand holding a gavel and U.S. President Joe Biden
3d ago

Matt Gaetz's gross, predatory frat boy behavior is finally catching up with him

That guy allegedly showed photos of nude women to colleagues? Yeah, that checks out.
Image: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., poses for a photo at CPAC in Orlando on Feb. 27, 2021.
4d ago

A new SCOTUS ruling makes it easier for companies to flood your phone with texts

SCOTUS's recent Facebook robotext ruling reflects how outdated our tech laws are.
Image: The Supreme Court of the United States is seen from across the Capitol Complex.
4d ago

New York's new weed law was worth the wait

It took years, but the state's new law should be a model for the rest of the country.
Photo illustration of cannabis leaves sticking out of the Statue of Liberty torch.
4d ago

How Stephen Miller is to using the media to rehabilitate his grotesque racism

In a rational and healthy polity, Miller would be regarded as a pariah, not a source or a pundit.
Photo collage of Stephen Miller at the podium merged with the image of children and workers at a tent encampment in Texas.
5d ago

Matt Gaetz is playing a dangerous, confusing game. The FBI can't be enjoying it.

Gaetz may be telling the truth. He may be lying. Either way, he’s in big trouble.
Image: Matt Gaetz speaks during a hearing.
