IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC
Listen
Watch Live
News
TODAY
Plan Your Vaccine
Rachel Maddow
Morning Joe
Deadline: WH
The Beat
The ReidOut
All In
Last Word
11th Hour
Share this —
Search
Featured Shows
Rachel Maddow
Weeknights 9PM ET
Morning Joe
Weekdays 6AM ET
Deadline WH
Weekdays 4PM ET
The Beat
Weeknights 6PM ET
The Reidout
Weeknights 7 PM ET
All In
Weeknights 8PM ET
Last Word
Weeknights 10PM ET
11th Hour
Weeknights 11PM ET
MTP Daily
Weekdays 1PM ET
More
Listen Live
TV Schedule
MSNBC Newsletters
Podcasts
Watch Live
More Shows
Way Too Early with Kasie Hunt
MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle
MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson
MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin
Andrea Mitchell Reports
MSNBC Live with Ayman Mohyeldin
MSNBC Live with Kendis Gibson and Lindsey Reiser
velshi
The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross
The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart
Weekends with Alex Witt
MSNBC Live with Yasmin Vossoughian
PoliticsNation
American Voices with Alicia Menendez
The Week with Joshua Johnson
The Mehdi Hasan Show
Follow msnbc
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
Columnists
Show all columnists
Latest Columns
MSNBC
/
Opinion
3m ago
MSNBC
/
Opinion
The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was a race riot
Let's call what happened on Jan. 6 what it was.
MSNBC
/
Opinion
12h ago
MSNBC
/
Opinion
Republicans quit the free market to fight the culture war
The GOP is out of ideas that don't involve fighting "cancel culture."
MSNBC
/
Opinion
1d ago
MSNBC
/
Opinion
The NCAA is organized theft of Black wealth. SCOTUS needs to address that.
The NCAA depends on the free labor of mostly Black student athletes. Its profits go to the majority white executives who run it.
MSNBC
/
Opinion
1d ago
MSNBC
/
Opinion
The risky lie at the center of Biden's Georgia voting bill rhetoric
Biden’s playing a dangerous game with his commentary on Georgia's election bill.
MSNBC
/
Opinion
1d ago
MSNBC
/
Opinion
Trump's 'maximum pressure' on Iran failed. So why are parts still in place?
The U.S. started the nuclear standoff with Iran. America should move first to end it.
MSNBC
/
Opinion
3d ago
MSNBC
/
Opinion
Biden has a huge opportunity to reshape the judiciary. His first nominees are a great sign.
By 2019, the ratio of former prosecutors to former criminal defense attorneys (including public defenders) on the federal bench was 4 to 1.
MSNBC
/
Opinion
3d ago
MSNBC
/
Opinion
Matt Gaetz's gross, predatory frat boy behavior is finally catching up with him
That guy allegedly showed photos of nude women to colleagues? Yeah, that checks out.
MSNBC
/
Opinion
4d ago
MSNBC
/
Opinion
A new SCOTUS ruling makes it easier for companies to flood your phone with texts
SCOTUS's recent Facebook robotext ruling reflects how outdated our tech laws are.
MSNBC
/
Opinion
4d ago
MSNBC
/
Opinion
New York's new weed law was worth the wait
It took years, but the state's new law should be a model for the rest of the country.
MSNBC
/
Opinion
4d ago
MSNBC
/
Opinion
How Stephen Miller is to using the media to rehabilitate his grotesque racism
In a rational and healthy polity, Miller would be regarded as a pariah, not a source or a pundit.
MSNBC
/
Opinion
5d ago
MSNBC
/
Opinion
Matt Gaetz is playing a dangerous, confusing game. The FBI can't be enjoying it.
Gaetz may be telling the truth. He may be lying. Either way, he’s in big trouble.
Load More