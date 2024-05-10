IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Key takeaways from Day 15 of Trump's hush money trial

Prosecution expects to call two more witnesses in Trump hush money trial
May 10, 202402:27
Prosecutors say they expect to have two more witnesses testify, including Michael Cohen, in the Trump hush money trial and could wrap up their arguments by the end of next week.May 10, 2024

