Can Elizabeth Warren turn the rust belt blue?
Senator Elizabeth Warren joins Chris Hayes for a town hall in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to talk about issues that are key in the Industrial Midwest.
Web-exclusive: All In Extra conversation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
All In Extra: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has an extended conversation with MSNBC's Chris Hayes and audience members as part of "The Green New Deal" special. Included are Sarah Nelson, Intl. President of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO; Varshini Prakash of the Sunrise Movement; Waleed Shahid of the Justice Democrats; and Mark Paul an economist with the Roosevelt Institute.