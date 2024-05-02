IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Witness testimony continues on Day 11 of Trump trial

Mika: Gov. Noem’s puppy killing scandal is pure MAGA GOP, where ‘cruelty is the point’
May 2, 202417:37
  • Now Playing

    Mika: Gov. Noem’s puppy killing scandal is pure MAGA GOP, where ‘cruelty is the point’

    17:37
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Hell no!’: Mika on if it’s too late to make a career change after age 50

    09:13

  • Mika Brzezinski calls out GOP men ‘who think they know more about women’s bodies.. than women do’

    13:45

  • Mika: Alexei Navalny's widow showing the resolve of 'an unbreakable leader'

    04:49

Morning Mika

Mika: Gov. Noem’s puppy killing scandal is pure MAGA GOP, where ‘cruelty is the point’

17:37

Noem’s twisted admission about killing a puppy raises serious questions about the potential VP contender, whose attempt to score political points speaks volumes about Republicanism under Trump. Jen Psaki, Huma Abedin and Symone Sanders-Townsend weigh in on that and how Mika Brzezinski reacted when her own dog attacked some feathered friends.May 2, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Mika: Gov. Noem’s puppy killing scandal is pure MAGA GOP, where ‘cruelty is the point’

    17:37
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Hell no!’: Mika on if it’s too late to make a career change after age 50

    09:13

  • Mika Brzezinski calls out GOP men ‘who think they know more about women’s bodies.. than women do’

    13:45

  • Mika: Alexei Navalny's widow showing the resolve of 'an unbreakable leader'

    04:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All