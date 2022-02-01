IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chris Jansing Reports

WEEKDAYS 1PM ET

Latest Videos

'We have to do everything we can' Lawmakers call for national action on abortion

04:58

latest msnbc daily

Jessica Levinson
Jessica Levinson
Why the Supreme Court's EPA ruling is doubly disastrous
Steve Vladeck
Steve Vladeck
The smear campaign against Cassidy Hutchinson has begun. And it's already falling apart.
Noah Rothman
Noah Rothman
Mike Pence broke the Constitution on Jan. 6 — but only to save it
Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem
Why Kamala Harris' tweet about abortion from Air Force Two caused fury
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah
Here's hoping Merrick Garland was listening closely to Cassidy Hutchinson
Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
The Jan. 6 committee found its star witness — and she delivered
Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
Tuesday's surprise Jan. 6 hearing comes with a bold claim
Michael A. Cohen
Michael A. Cohen
Kevin McCarthy thought he was outmaneuvering Democrats. Instead he played himself.
Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem
Elon Musk is drifting toward the hard-core authoritarian right
Jessica Levinson
Jessica Levinson
There's nothing free about SCOTUS's view of 'religious freedom'
Jesse J. Holland
Jesse J. Holland
Clarence Thomas is the worst kind of selfish hypocrite
Tiffany C. Li
Tiffany C. Li
Data from health-tracking apps can now be used to prosecute people who get abortions
6d ago

House passes bipartisan gun legislation

House passes bipartisan gun legislation
House passes bipartisan gun legislation
7d ago

David Hogg: Supreme Court made 'radical decision' by overturning New York gun law

David Hogg: Supreme Court made 'radical decision' by overturning New York gun law
David Hogg: Supreme Court made 'radical decision' by overturning New York gun law
8d ago

Roger Goodell testifies before House on Washington Commanders' workplace, Dan Snyder a no-show

Roger Goodell testifies before House on Washington Commanders' workplace, Dan Snyder a no-show
Roger Goodell testifies before House on Washington Commanders' workplace, Dan Snyder a no-show
8d ago

Andrew Gillum indicted for wire fraud, lying to FBI

Andrew Gillum indicted for wire fraud, lying to FBI
Andrew Gillum indicted for wire fraud, lying to FBI
8d ago

Jan. 6 committee obtains unseen documentary footage of Trump family and White House

Jan. 6 committee obtains unseen documentary footage of Trump family and White House
Jan. 6 committee obtains unseen documentary footage of Trump family and White House
13d ago

'We are at a time of war' Biden advisor on his message to oil companies

'We are at a time of war' Biden advisor on his message to oil companies
'We are at a time of war' Biden advisor on his message to oil companies
14d ago

Fed raises interest rates by 0.75%, marking biggest hike since 1994

Fed raises interest rates by 0.75%, marking biggest hike since 1994
Fed raises interest rates by 0.75%, marking biggest hike since 1994
14d ago

POLITICO correspondent on vote count memo from Pence's lawyer

POLITICO correspondent on vote count memo from Pence's lawyer
POLITICO correspondent on vote count memo from Pence's lawyer
15d ago

Judge denies Steve Bannon's motion to dismiss contempt of Congress indictment

Judge denies Steve Bannon's motion to dismiss contempt of Congress indictment
Judge denies Steve Bannon's motion to dismiss contempt of Congress indictment
17d ago

"I would rate it for our movement as an A+": Brady President on bipartisan gun deal

"I would rate it for our movement as an A+": Brady President on bipartisan gun deal
"I would rate it for our movement as an A+": Brady President on bipartisan gun deal
20d ago

A teacher at Columbine and survivor of the 1999 school shooting speaks on recent gun violence

A teacher at Columbine and survivor of the 1999 school shooting speaks on recent gun violence
A teacher at Columbine and survivor of the 1999 school shooting speaks on recent gun violence