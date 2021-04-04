IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC
Listen
Watch Live
News
TODAY
Plan Your Vaccine
Rachel Maddow
Morning Joe
Deadline: WH
The Beat
The ReidOut
All In
Last Word
11th Hour
Share this —
Search
Featured Shows
Rachel Maddow
Weeknights 9PM ET
Morning Joe
Weekdays 6AM ET
Deadline WH
Weekdays 4PM ET
The Beat
Weeknights 6PM ET
The Reidout
Weeknights 7 PM ET
All In
Weeknights 8PM ET
Last Word
Weeknights 10PM ET
11th Hour
Weeknights 11PM ET
MTP Daily
Weekdays 1PM ET
More
Listen Live
TV Schedule
MSNBC Newsletters
Podcasts
Watch Live
More Shows
Way Too Early with Kasie Hunt
MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle
MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson
MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin
Andrea Mitchell Reports
MSNBC Live with Ayman Mohyeldin
MSNBC Live with Kendis Gibson and Lindsey Reiser
velshi
The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross
The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart
Weekends with Alex Witt
MSNBC Live with Yasmin Vossoughian
PoliticsNation
American Voices with Alicia Menendez
The Week with Joshua Johnson
The Mehdi Hasan Show
Follow msnbc
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
Velshi
WEEKENDS FROM 8 A.M. - 10 A.M. ET
Read more from Velshi
Follow Velshi on Twitter
2d ago
How to be a “good bystander” during hate incidents
2d ago
GA State Rep. Erica Thomas on Rep. Cannon arrest: “These are intimidation tactics...I was outraged.”
2d ago
Velshi: The power of pressure
2d ago
Retired Police Captain on having “the talk” with her Black sons
3d ago
Lt Gen Russel Honoré on latest attack on Capitol: 'The world has changed. The capitol is a target.'
3d ago
Velshi: Doing the work to be anti-racist
3d ago
Mayor Bottoms says MLB pulling All-Star game from ATL is the "first of many dominoes that will fall”
3d ago
Labor Sec. Marty Walsh says he and the President are "committed to raising the minimum wage.”
9d ago
Minneapolis locals reflect on time since George Floyd’s death & their views of policing in America
9d ago
Minneapolis locals discuss Chauvin’s potential acquittal & the change they'd like to see post-trial
9d ago
Rethinking how the U.S. prioritizes misdemeanors with Professor Jenny Roberts
Load More