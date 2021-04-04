IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Velshi

WEEKENDS FROM 8 A.M. - 10 A.M. ET

2d ago

How to be a “good bystander” during hate incidents

How to be a “good bystander” during hate incidents
How to be a “good bystander” during hate incidents
2d ago

GA State Rep. Erica Thomas on Rep. Cannon arrest: “These are intimidation tactics...I was outraged.”

GA State Rep. Erica Thomas on Rep. Cannon arrest: “These are intimidation tactics...I was outraged.”
GA State Rep. Erica Thomas on Rep. Cannon arrest: “These are intimidation tactics...I was outraged.”
2d ago

Velshi: The power of pressure

Velshi: The power of pressure
Velshi: The power of pressure
2d ago

Retired Police Captain on having “the talk” with her Black sons

Retired Police Captain on having “the talk” with her Black sons
Retired Police Captain on having “the talk” with her Black sons
3d ago

Lt Gen Russel Honoré on latest attack on Capitol: 'The world has changed. The capitol is a target.'

Lt Gen Russel Honoré on latest attack on Capitol: 'The world has changed. The capitol is a target.'
Lt Gen Russel Honoré on latest attack on Capitol: 'The world has changed. The capitol is a target.'
3d ago

Velshi: Doing the work to be anti-racist

Velshi: Doing the work to be anti-racist
Velshi: Doing the work to be anti-racist
3d ago

Mayor Bottoms says MLB pulling All-Star game from ATL is the "first of many dominoes that will fall”

Mayor Bottoms says MLB pulling All-Star game from ATL is the "first of many dominoes that will fall”
Mayor Bottoms says MLB pulling All-Star game from ATL is the "first of many dominoes that will fall”
3d ago

Labor Sec. Marty Walsh says he and the President are "committed to raising the minimum wage.”

Labor Sec. Marty Walsh says he and the President are "committed to raising the minimum wage.”
Labor Sec. Marty Walsh says he and the President are "committed to raising the minimum wage.”
9d ago

Minneapolis locals reflect on time since George Floyd’s death & their views of policing in America

Minneapolis locals reflect on time since George Floyd’s death & their views of policing in America
Minneapolis locals reflect on time since George Floyd’s death & their views of policing in America
9d ago

Minneapolis locals discuss Chauvin’s potential acquittal & the change they'd like to see post-trial

Minneapolis locals discuss Chauvin’s potential acquittal & the change they'd like to see post-trial
Minneapolis locals discuss Chauvin’s potential acquittal & the change they'd like to see post-trial
9d ago

Rethinking how the U.S. prioritizes misdemeanors with Professor Jenny Roberts

Rethinking how the U.S. prioritizes misdemeanors with Professor Jenny Roberts
Rethinking how the U.S. prioritizes misdemeanors with Professor Jenny Roberts