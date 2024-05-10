IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Trump's never been good at hiding his fear': Trump turns attacks to RFK Jr.
May 10, 202412:09
    'Trump's never been good at hiding his fear': Trump turns attacks to RFK Jr.

'Trump's never been good at hiding his fear': Trump turns attacks to RFK Jr.

12:09

In a striking video on Truth Social, Donald Trump criticizes Robert F. Kennedy Jr., dismissing him as a 'radical left Democrat' amid polls indicating Kennedy is siphoning votes from Trump's campaign. Emphasizing the urgency, Trump states he would prefer Joe Biden over 'Junior,' arguing that the country would fare better under Biden's administration compared to the 'immediate collapse' he predicts with Kennedy. Meanwhile, discussions around Kennedy's controversial stance on abortion reveal his fluctuating positions, potentially affecting his campaign credibility. The Morning Joe panel discuss. May 10, 2024

