'Does he really think we're that stupid?': Joe reacts to Lindsey Graham's latest political gesturing
May 9, 2024

  • 'Progress is possible, not guaranteed': Hillary Clinton echoes anthem's call to action in 'Suffs'

    09:47

  • 'Who are these people?': Trump uses day off to host dinner for NFT buyers

    01:18
    'Does he really think we're that stupid?': Joe reacts to Lindsey Graham's latest political gesturing

    10:27
    'They don't care if they lose the majority': Joe blasts GOP's 'bizarre' backward strategy

    07:32

  • What to expect from Day 14 of Trump's hush money trial

    06:30

  • ‘Why pay $40K?’: Joe Scarborough offers free alternatives to expensive Equinox membership

    02:08

  • 'It's more than a shorthand': J.K. Simmons on working with family in new thriller

    06:35

  • RFK Jr. says doctors found a dead worm in his brain

    02:57

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 8

    46:50

  • 'He's coming for your healthcare': New Biden ad uses Trump's words against him

    07:02

  • ‘Make America gag again’: Daniels' testimony sparks 'visceral reactions' in overflow room

    03:35

  • New poll reveals surprising student sentiments amid campus protests

    06:07

  • 'You can talk to your lost loved ones every single day': Luke Russert 

    12:19

  • Lisa Rubin: 'Judge Cannon’s overwhelmed and second-guessing herself at every corner’

    08:23

  • Danny Cevallos: Were the benefits of Stormy Daniels' testimony worth the risks?

    04:52

  • ‘Cringy’: Weighing the risks vs. rewards of Stormy Daniels’ testimony 

    16:13

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 7

    39:05

  • 'She talks about hard truths': Ethan Hawke on the importance of Flannery O'Connor

    07:58

  • Joy Reid: Brittney Griner was a pawn in Putin's politics

    06:19

'Does he really think we're that stupid?': Joe reacts to Lindsey Graham's latest political gesturing

10:27

President Biden is threatening to cut off weapons if Israel invades Rafah, sparking a fiery response from Senator Lindsey Graham who criticizes the withholding of support as endangering Israel's existence amidst regional threats. Joe Scarborough reacts to his latest political gesturing: "Does he really think we're that stupid? They were the ones holding up support for Israel for months, and, now, he's doing the Jimmy Swaggart routine, crying and being self-righteous? We know what happened! Come on, Lindsey!" May 9, 2024

