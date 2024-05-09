'Does he really think we're that stupid?': Joe reacts to Lindsey Graham's latest political gesturing

President Biden is threatening to cut off weapons if Israel invades Rafah, sparking a fiery response from Senator Lindsey Graham who criticizes the withholding of support as endangering Israel's existence amidst regional threats. Joe Scarborough reacts to his latest political gesturing: "Does he really think we're that stupid? They were the ones holding up support for Israel for months, and, now, he's doing the Jimmy Swaggart routine, crying and being self-righteous? We know what happened! Come on, Lindsey!" May 9, 2024