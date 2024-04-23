Day 6 of Trump's hush money trial in 60 seconds

- Now Playing
Day 6 of Trump's hush money trial in 60 seconds01:03
- UP NEXT
‘Not a good showing’: Trump lawyers face skepticism from judge over gag order05:54
‘Be careful’: The challenge for Trump’s lawyer’s06:55
Teens use day off from school to attend Trump trial05:10
Fmr. U.S. Supreme Court Justice on presidential immunity03:52
Trump clashing with his lawyer? What Joy Reid saw inside Trump's criminal trial03:32
'Mad credibility issues': David Pecker questioned about Michael Cohen at Trump hush money trial07:09
‘Bit of a sleazy guy’: Political analyst says people are ‘worn down’ by all of Trump’s legal woes05:53
'Could charm anybody': Ex-colleague says its 'perverse' that David Pecker could be deemed credible06:47
'Very unlikely' for Judge Merchan to ban Trump from courtroom despite potential gag order violation03:49
'Detrimental to reputation': Judge Merchan says Trump's lawyer is 'losing all credibility'09:13
'Ruining the integrity' of the trial: Did Trump violate Merchan's gag order?08:33
'Let the contrast speak for itself': Trump in court while Biden hits campaign trail03:57
Judge warns Trump lawyer is 'losing all credibility' during gag order hearing02:05
Prosecutors argue Trump violated gag order in hush money trial02:59
Trump calls on his supporters to protest in NYC, but he's not getting the circus he wants09:45
Trump calls on his supporters to protest in NYC, but he's not getting the circus he wants09:45
Trump calls on his supporters to protest in NYC, but he's not getting the circus he wants09:45
What you missed on Day 5 of Trump's hush money trial04:44
Key twist in Trump's 'catch and kill' scheme will be hard for him to explain away10:48
- Now Playing
Day 6 of Trump's hush money trial in 60 seconds01:03
- UP NEXT
‘Not a good showing’: Trump lawyers face skepticism from judge over gag order05:54
‘Be careful’: The challenge for Trump’s lawyer’s06:55
Teens use day off from school to attend Trump trial05:10
Fmr. U.S. Supreme Court Justice on presidential immunity03:52
Trump clashing with his lawyer? What Joy Reid saw inside Trump's criminal trial03:32
Play All