IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Psaki Bombs’: Fmr. WH Press Secy. Jen Psaki drops hard truths about effective communication
May 9, 202422:21
  • Now Playing

    ‘Psaki Bombs’: Fmr. WH Press Secy. Jen Psaki drops hard truths about effective communication

    22:21
  • UP NEXT

    Mika: Gov. Noem’s puppy killing scandal is pure MAGA GOP, where ‘cruelty is the point’

    17:37

  • ‘Hell no!’: Mika on if it’s too late to make a career change after age 50

    09:13

  • Mika Brzezinski calls out GOP men ‘who think they know more about women’s bodies.. than women do’

    13:45

  • Mika: Alexei Navalny's widow showing the resolve of 'an unbreakable leader'

    04:49

Morning Mika

‘Psaki Bombs’: Fmr. WH Press Secy. Jen Psaki drops hard truths about effective communication

22:21

In this week’s episode of “Morning Mika,” Mika Brzezinski, Huma Abedin and Symone Sanders-Townsend chat with MSNBC host Jen Psaki about her new book, “Say More,” which details the surprising lessons she has learned on her path to success.May 9, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘Psaki Bombs’: Fmr. WH Press Secy. Jen Psaki drops hard truths about effective communication

    22:21
  • UP NEXT

    Mika: Gov. Noem’s puppy killing scandal is pure MAGA GOP, where ‘cruelty is the point’

    17:37

  • ‘Hell no!’: Mika on if it’s too late to make a career change after age 50

    09:13

  • Mika Brzezinski calls out GOP men ‘who think they know more about women’s bodies.. than women do’

    13:45

  • Mika: Alexei Navalny's widow showing the resolve of 'an unbreakable leader'

    04:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All