Wednesday, March 3 Episode
Thursday, February 25 Episode
Friday, February 25 Episode
Fallback Friday
Impeachment nightmare: Giuliani testifying is now ‘scariest’ outcome for Trump
A new House subpoena for Rudy Giuliani could be ‘the scariest news’ for Trump in a potential impeachment trial, because he may have to tell all and not be protected by attorney-client privilege, explains former DOJ official Neal Katyal. “There isn't going to be an effective privilege,” Katyal says, analyzing why not only Giuliani, but other lawyers allegedly involved in Trump’s plan against Biden, may all have to testify. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber and Katyal discuss why lawyers are less protected from testifying when they are asked about things they didn’t do in their capacity as lawyers, discussing the hypothetical of a lawyer doing a side job for Uber or task rabbit.
A collection of in-depth interviews with leaders at the summit of their fields by MSNBC’s Ari Melber.