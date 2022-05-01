IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
SKIP TO CONTENT
MSNBC Logo
MSNBC on Peacock
Columnists
Rachel Maddow
Morning Joe
Deadline: WH
The Beat
The ReidOut
All In
Last Word
11th Hour
Share this —
Search
Search
Featured Shows
Rachel Maddow
Weeknights 9PM ET
Morning Joe
Weekdays 6am ET
Deadline WH
Weekdays 4PM ET
The Beat
Weeknights 6PM ET
The Reidout
Weeknights 7 PM ET
All In
Weeknights 8PM ET
Last Word
Weeknights 10PM ET
11th Hour
Weeknights 11PM ET
MTP Daily
Weekdays 1PM ET
MSNBC TV
Watch Live
Listen Live
More
MSNBC on Peacock
MSNBC Columnists
TV Schedule
MSNBC Newsletters
Podcasts
Transcripts
Help
MSNBC Store
Follow msnbc
More Brands
Today Logo
NBC News Logo
More Shows
Way Too Early
José Díaz-Balart Reports
MSNBC Reports
Andrea Mitchell Reports
Katy Tur Reports
Hallie Jackson Reports
Lindsey Reiser Reports
Velshi
The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross
The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart
Alex Witt Reports
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports
PoliticsNation
American Voices with Alicia Menendez
Ayman
The Mehdi Hasan Show
Search
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
WEEKENDS 4PM ET
TWITTER
Columnist Must Read
Liz Plank
Men, here's why you should really be worried about the end of Roe v. Wade too
Cynthia Miller-Idriss
The serious, deadly consequences of Tucker Carlson's actions
Zeeshan Aleem
A left-wing activist had an excellent response to Lindsey Graham
Trita Parsi
Reports of the U.S. helping kill Russian generals expose an alarming adjacent phenomenon
Hayes Brown
The NFT market is collapsing because of course it is
Barbara McQuade
Why the Alito draft opinion leaker must be found — and soon
Tiffany C. Li
DHS's mysterious Disinformation Governance Board is ... stirring up disinformation
Zeeshan Aleem
This Very Bad Tweet shows exactly why the Democrats' abortion strategy is failing
Julio Ricardo Varela
The U.S. has lost its moral authority on abortion. Latin America's progress proves it.
Hayes Brown
How the GOP stamped out any chance of a Supreme Court mutiny on abortion
Jesse J. Holland
What it means that Justice Alito is writing the decision killing Roe
Zeeshan Aleem
The real reason the right is freaking out about the Supreme Court leak
Latest Video from MSNBC
Rachel Maddow
6h ago
Rachel Maddow
History suggests Roe's fall would not end rights rollback, Alito's assurances aside
11th Hour
6h ago
11th Hour
One-on-one with Terry Crews
11th Hour
6h ago
11th Hour
FLOTUS embarks on trip to Eastern Europe
11th Hour
6h ago
11th Hour
Ukraine braces for brutal attack
Rachel Maddow
7h ago
Rachel Maddow
Russian belligerence, atrocities cast a pall over WWII holiday remembrance
Rachel Maddow
7h ago
Rachel Maddow
Republicans oddly quiet about apparent success of Supreme Court tactic
Rachel Maddow
7h ago
Rachel Maddow
As medication abortions become more common, Republicans focus opposition
The Last Word
7h ago
The Last Word
'Shocked!': Black Georgians on being represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene
The Last Word
7h ago
The Last Word
GOP to attack 'constitutionally settled rights' after Roe v. Wade
The Reidout
7h ago
The Reidout
Biden call with Zelenskyy says ‘America is not forgetting Ukraine’ expert explains
The Last Word
7h ago
The Last Word
Goolsbee: The job market is great. Democrats need to sell it.
Load More