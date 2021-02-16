IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC
Listen
Watch Live
News
TODAY
Plan Your Vaccine
Rachel Maddow
Morning Joe
Deadline: WH
The Beat
The ReidOut
All In
Last Word
11th Hour
Share this —
Search
Featured Shows
Rachel Maddow
Weeknights 9PM ET
Morning Joe
Weekdays 6AM ET
Deadline WH
Weekdays 4PM ET
The Beat
Weeknights 6PM ET
The Reidout
Weeknights 7 PM ET
All In
Weeknights 8PM ET
Last Word
Weeknights 10PM ET
11th Hour
Weeknights 11PM ET
MTP Daily
Weekdays 1PM ET
More
Listen Live
TV Schedule
MSNBC Newsletters
Podcasts
Watch Live
More Shows
Way Too Early with Kasie Hunt
MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle
MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson
MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin
Andrea Mitchell Reports
MSNBC Live with Ayman Mohyeldin
MSNBC Live with Kendis Gibson and Lindsey Reiser
velshi
The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross
The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart
Weekends with Alex Witt
MSNBC Live with Yasmin Vossoughian
PoliticsNation
American Voices with Alicia Menendez
The Week with Joshua Johnson
The Mehdi Hasan Show
Follow msnbc
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
Weekends with Alex Witt
WEEKENDS 12 - 2 P.M. ET
2d ago
Officials expand evacuations as Florida wastewater breach worsens
3d ago
Michigan Covid surge worst in the nation
9d ago
Crews manage to move cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal 30 yards
9d ago
Torrential rains in Nashville leave four dead, more than 100 rescued overnight
16d ago
Schumer speaks out at anti-hate rally: 'Hate against one is hate against all’
16d ago
Defense Secretary Austin visits Afghanistan as troop withdrawal deadline approaches
17d ago
Tennessee ramps up COVID-19 vaccinations
17d ago
Jeannie Mai, Margaret Cho, Manjusha Kulkarni on racism Asian Americans face from young ages
23d ago
Reports say NY vaccine czar called county officials to gauge loyalty to Cuomo amid investigation
24d ago
Family, activists mark one year since Breonna Taylor was shot, killed by Louisville police
30d ago
Children, parents burn face masks at Idaho Capitol rally
Load More