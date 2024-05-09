'Progress is possible, not guaranteed': Hillary Clinton echoes anthem's call to action in 'Suffs'

Producer and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and actress, composer, and playwright Shaina Taub join Morning Joe to discuss their new Broadway musical, 'Suffs.' The musical highlights many of the real-life women at the heart of the suffragist movement. Shaina Taub is the second woman to write the book, music, and lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. Known for its spirited portrayal and historical depth, the musical has garnered significant acclaim, including multiple Tony nominations.May 9, 2024