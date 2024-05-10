IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Witness testimony resumes on Day 15 of Trump's hush money trial 

'He saw it all': Cohen's testimony could make or break Trump's hush money case
May 10, 202406:52

'He saw it all': Cohen's testimony could make or break Trump's hush money case

06:52

Starting Monday, Michael Cohen will testify in the Trump hush money trial, expected to last several days. As a pivotal witness, Cohen's credibility and past actions as Trump's former attorney will be scrutinized. The Morning Joe digs into his central role and potential impact on the trial.May 10, 2024

