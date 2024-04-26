IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Day 7 of Trump's hush money trial in 60 seconds
April 26, 202401:01
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Complete lack of remorse’: Weissman breaks down David Pecker’s testimony

    03:59

  • Trump's lawyers begin questioning David Pecker in hush money trial

    02:28

  • 'Fewer guardrails' in Trump's White House: David Pecker says he was invited after inauguration

    06:21

  • 'Extraordinary set' of arguments: Supreme Court weighs future role of the president

    06:55

  • Not just about 'business records' but 'election interference': Paul Butler on hush money trial

    06:37

  • 'Direct evidence': David Pecker testimony links Trump to hush money payment

    04:03

  • David Pecker admits 'catch-and-kill' scheme was to help Trump in 2016 election

    05:08

  • 'Nothing' in U.S. history suggests president needs absolute immunity: Weissman

    05:08

  • ‘Eternal repercussions’: Supreme Court hears arguments on Trump’s immunity claim

    04:37

  • Official acts versus private? Justices weigh Trump's presidential immunity claims

    06:38

  • 'Messy argument': Supreme Court considers historic presidential immunity claim

    04:23

  • 'Demonization of Ukraine': McConnell slams Tucker Carlson and Trump for delaying Ukraine aid bill

    04:52

  • 'Quite staggering': Supreme Court appears divided on Idaho abortion ban

    10:22

  • Police arrest pro-Palestinian protesters on UT Austin campus

    01:56

  • 'Morally insane': State Rep. Justin Jones blasts Tennessee's gun bill allowing armed teachers

    03:49

  • 'Don't worry about the salacious details': Legal teams preparing for Trump trial to resume tomorrow

    05:55

  • Matt Pottinger: ‘Xi Jinping sees himself as an agent of chaos’ which ‘works to Beijing’s advantage’

    05:47

  • 'Ludicrous': Planned Parenthood CEO blasts Idaho abortion ban as 'completely insane'

    04:07

  • ‘Why are we even here?‘: Supreme Court hears arguments on Idaho’s strict abortion law

    07:15

  • Biden: Foreign aid package will ‘make the world safer’

    10:16

msnbc

Day 7 of Trump's hush money trial in 60 seconds

01:01

MSNBC Legal Contributor Katie Phang breaks down what happened during day seven of former President Donald Trump's hush money trial.April 26, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    ‘Complete lack of remorse’: Weissman breaks down David Pecker’s testimony

    03:59

  • Trump's lawyers begin questioning David Pecker in hush money trial

    02:28

  • 'Fewer guardrails' in Trump's White House: David Pecker says he was invited after inauguration

    06:21

  • 'Extraordinary set' of arguments: Supreme Court weighs future role of the president

    06:55

  • Not just about 'business records' but 'election interference': Paul Butler on hush money trial

    06:37

  • 'Direct evidence': David Pecker testimony links Trump to hush money payment

    04:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All