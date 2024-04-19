Day 1 of Trump’s hush money trial in 60 seconds

- Now Playing
Day 1 of Trump’s hush money trial in 60 seconds01:12
‘Epically offensive’: Nicolle Wallace breaks down what happens when Donald Trump testifies under oath10:01
Full jury set in Trump trial and Sandoval hearing underway08:42
‘The guy is a chicken’: Legal expert does not think Donald Trump takes the stand in own defense06:52
‘It’s Huge': Lawyers debating what is fair game if Trump takes the witness stand in trial08:14
Full jury seated for Trump hush money criminal trial02:04
Joe: When it comes to polls, focus on the trend lines04:17
Is Trump the frontrunner in the general election? Not so fast05:10
Lawrence: Gagged Trump's jury pool attacks are a big problem for his lawyers09:52
Bill Barr latest craven Republican to lose spine, back Trump despite criticism08:02
‘He looked less orange’: Trump downgraded during jury selection to ‘just a guy, not a deity’08:36
‘Pure thuggery’: Trump juror dismissed after ‘MAGA intimidation machine’ targets her05:08
Trump’s prison nightmare gets real as full jury gets seated in criminal trial10:33
NY lies haunt 'narcissist' Trump as jurors gear up for criminal trial07:52
Day 3 of Trump’s hush money trial in 60 seconds01:03
‘He should be thrown in a cell for that’: Trump’s mob boss tactics threaten Hush Money trial07:34
Full jury has been selected in Trump Hush Money trial04:32
‘Jail time might need happen’: Andrew Weissmann on Trump continuing to violate gag orders08:28
Fox News host recklessly describe jurors to create chaos in Trump hush money trial11:00
