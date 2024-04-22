Day 5 of Trump’s hush money trial in 60 seconds

- Now Playing
Day 5 of Trump’s hush money trial in 60 seconds01:03
- UP NEXT
Neal Katyal on hush money trial: ‘Trump’s lawyers really have their work cut out for them’10:36
Katie Phang: ‘Trump’s got the dirtiest hands of them all’ in hush money case07:40
‘David Pecker worshiped Trump’: Catch and Kill architect takes the stand in Hush Money Trial12:05
‘He will be the star witness’: Ex- colleague of David Pecker details the importance of his testimony07:44
Prosecution plan to make Trump look like ‘jerk and a sleazeball’ with Access Hollywood tape06:38
‘He was not rehearsed’: David Pecker, key figure in ‘catch and kill’ scheme takes stand in NY trial11:58
'Not a lot happens' without Trump knowing about it: Defense says he had nothing to do with payment08:36
'Grievance and victimhood': How Trump’s campaign is using legal woes to his advantage03:19
'System is working': What it means for a former president to be on trial04:50
'No way' Alvin Bragg would have brought Trump hush money case unless 'facts were strong'04:42
'Credibility issues': Judge says prosecutors can question Trump on past legal cases if he testifies04:47
Trump can't call Biden 'Sleepy Joe' anymore if he's falling asleep in courtroom04:02
'Trademark stone face of Donald Trump': Inside the courtroom in hush money case05:30
'Miserable' and 'Annoyed': What Rachel Maddow saw inside Trump's criminal trial09:40
Trump 'did not commit any crimes': Defense makes opening statements03:54
'Rather diminishing': Marc Short on Trump's lack of control in courtroom07:52
'Battle over credibility': Ex-tabloid publisher David Pecker testifies in Trump's hush money trial05:43
Not only 'a crime' but a 'felony': Legal analyst on Trump's hush money trial03:57
Trump, Cohen and Pecker made 'calculated effort' to win 2016 election: Matthew Dowd05:37
- Now Playing
Day 5 of Trump’s hush money trial in 60 seconds01:03
- UP NEXT
Neal Katyal on hush money trial: ‘Trump’s lawyers really have their work cut out for them’10:36
Katie Phang: ‘Trump’s got the dirtiest hands of them all’ in hush money case07:40
‘David Pecker worshiped Trump’: Catch and Kill architect takes the stand in Hush Money Trial12:05
‘He will be the star witness’: Ex- colleague of David Pecker details the importance of his testimony07:44
Prosecution plan to make Trump look like ‘jerk and a sleazeball’ with Access Hollywood tape06:38
Play All