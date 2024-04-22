IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rachel Maddow and team break down Trump's hush money trial opening statements

Day 5 of Trump’s hush money trial in 60 seconds
April 22, 202401:03
    Neal Katyal on hush money trial: ‘Trump’s lawyers really have their work cut out for them’

    10:36

  • Katie Phang: ‘Trump’s got the dirtiest hands of them all’ in hush money case

    07:40

  • ‘David Pecker worshiped Trump’: Catch and Kill architect takes the stand in Hush Money Trial

    12:05

  • ‘He will be the star witness’: Ex- colleague of David Pecker details the importance of his testimony

    07:44

  • Prosecution plan to make Trump look like ‘jerk and a sleazeball’ with Access Hollywood tape

    06:38

  • ‘He was not rehearsed’: David Pecker, key figure in ‘catch and kill’ scheme takes stand in NY trial

    11:58

  • 'Not a lot happens' without Trump knowing about it: Defense says he had nothing to do with payment

    08:36

  • 'Grievance and victimhood': How Trump’s campaign is using legal woes to his advantage

    03:19

  • 'System is working': What it means for a former president to be on trial

    04:50

  • 'No way' Alvin Bragg would have brought Trump hush money case unless 'facts were strong'

    04:42

  • 'Credibility issues': Judge says prosecutors can question Trump on past legal cases if he testifies

    04:47

  • Trump can't call Biden 'Sleepy Joe' anymore if he's falling asleep in courtroom

    04:02

  • 'Trademark stone face of Donald Trump': Inside the courtroom in hush money case

    05:30

  • 'Miserable' and 'Annoyed': What Rachel Maddow saw inside Trump's criminal trial

    09:40

  • Trump 'did not commit any crimes': Defense makes opening statements

    03:54

  • 'Rather diminishing': Marc Short on Trump's lack of control in courtroom

    07:52

  • 'Battle over credibility': Ex-tabloid publisher David Pecker testifies in Trump's hush money trial

    05:43

  • Not only 'a crime' but a 'felony': Legal analyst on Trump's hush money trial

    03:57

  • Trump, Cohen and Pecker made 'calculated effort' to win 2016 election: Matthew Dowd

    05:37

Day 5 of Trump’s hush money trial in 60 seconds

01:03

WATCH: MSNBC Legal Contributor Katie Phang breaks down what happened during day five of former President Donald Trump's hush money trial.April 22, 2024

