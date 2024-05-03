Trump trial in 60 seconds — Day 10

- Now Playing
Trump trial in 60 seconds — Day 1001:06
- UP NEXT
Trump 'hates the fact that we did it,' Michel Cohen claims in recording played at trial11:51
'Very upset': Star witness brings 'affair' receipts in trial that could put Trump in jail10:02
Jail fears: Jurors hear damning new Cohen tape as evidence hits Trump08:40
‘He normalizes outrageous behavior’: Mary Trump on watching her uncle stand trial07:07
Trump refuses to commit to accepting 2024 Election results06:41
‘If you don’t perform well in front of Trump you won’t get paid’: Trump’s lawyers under pressure10:20
'Just a one night stand': Andrew Weissmann on how Team Trump explained Stormy Daniels relationship08:41
'Playing with fire': How media and Trump's trial could influence the presidential election06:54
'A lot of this is a sideshow': Trump's hush money trial continues with Stormy Daniel ex-lawyer05:43
‘It was fireworks’: Trump defense team tries to paint Stormy Daniels lawyer as extortionist11:46
'I'm a lover not a fighter': Trump speaks on Jan 6 conversation with Secret Service agents04:05
Trump's legal team trying to convince jury it's an 'old fashioned shakedown scheme'11:40
Trump's 'paying close attention' to lack of crowds outside courthouse: Fmr. Deputy Press Secretary06:59
Is the hush money trial helping Donald Trump politically?05:38
Sen. Peters: Important to support peaceful protest, but we don't support violence06:28
Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 245:47
Trump lawyer questions Keith Davidson on involvement in stories about sex tapes02:35
Anthony Coley: If Trump dares Judge Merchan to put him in jail, the judge should happily oblige him06:42
- Now Playing
Trump trial in 60 seconds — Day 1001:06
- UP NEXT
Trump 'hates the fact that we did it,' Michel Cohen claims in recording played at trial11:51
'Very upset': Star witness brings 'affair' receipts in trial that could put Trump in jail10:02
Jail fears: Jurors hear damning new Cohen tape as evidence hits Trump08:40
‘He normalizes outrageous behavior’: Mary Trump on watching her uncle stand trial07:07
Trump refuses to commit to accepting 2024 Election results06:41
Play All