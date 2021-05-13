IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mika Brzezinski, founder of Know Your Value and co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe"

Women in Charge

Mika Brzezinski interviews the trailblazers who are changing the game for women at the top of their fields.
Her American Dream: How Nina Vaca turned...
The CEO of the Pinnacle Group, chats with Mika Brzezinski about her journey, the importance of finding your “crazy good,” her career in her 50s and more.
What my mentor, Coretta Scott King, taught...
In this week's "Women In Charge" series, Target executive Laysha Ward chats with Mika Brzezinski about “connection currency,” why everyone needs a personal board of directors, her experience having Coretta Scott King as...
Salesforce's Sarah Franklin: How the word...
Mika Brzezinski and Franklin chat about their similar journeys, how they learned to get over career rejection, raising daughters, leading during a pandemic and more.
This is how Black women can be seen, heard...
Prudential CMO Susan Somersille Johnson chats with Mika Brzezinski about confidence, pivoting careers, her best advice for young women of color and more.
Sephora's Deborah Yeh: 'We have to disrupt...
As part of this week’s “Women In Charge” series, the chief marketing officer of Sephora chats with Mika Brzezinski about bringing greater diversity into the workplace, her journey to the top of her field and more.
How NBCU's casting chief found her voice –...
In this week’s “Women In Charge” series, Grace Wu chats with Mika Brzezinski about her career path, how young women can find their passion, leading through a pandemic and more.
Women in charge: Heineken USA's CEO Maggie...
Know Your Value’s Mika Brzezinski chats with Timoney about her unconventional upbringing, the challenges of steering her company through a global pandemic, how we can get more women into leadership positions and more.
Women in charge: NBCU's Linda Yaccarino
Yaccarino, who runs a $10 billion-plus annual advertising operation for NBCUniversal, chats with Mika Brzezinski about bringing more women into leadership positions, leading a 1,500 person team during Covid-19, getting...
Women in charge: Liz Claman
"Through all the ups and downs, all the changes in our industry, we both have made it through. And Liz (and I hope myself) have proven that a woman in her 50s can be on television and have real staying power," writes...
Women in charge: NBC News' Kristen Welker
Welker chats with Mika Brzezinski about moderating the final presidential debate, her mom’s influence, finding confidence, her best advice for young women and more.
Women in charge: Accenture's Stacey Jones
Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski chats with the head of Accenture's global corporate communications about leading through a pandemic and how she navigated obstacles she encountered along the way.
Women in charge: Mastercard's Cheryl Guerin
Mika Brzezinski chats with Mastercard’s EVP of marketing and communications in North America about her rise to the top of her field, dealing with “nice girl syndrome,” working amid a global pandemic, building a personal...
How this mom of 10 — including 6 with fetal...
From tantrums, to too much togetherness, to TikTok marathons, Alicia Dougherty endured it all. She shares how she pushed through.
In historic first TV interview, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul takes on sexual harassment

Equal Value

Hosted by Lauren Leader and Daniela Pierre-Bravo, this series focuses on gender equity and the diversity of women’s voices.

See how mothers are fighting back against one of the deadliest gun violence years so far

As anti-LGBTQ laws sweep across state legislatures, here’s how to fight back

Pandemic reset: Addressing the mental health disparity for women of color

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.
Why Kirsten Gillibrand and Joni Ernst's push to curb military sexual assault is a breakthrough

