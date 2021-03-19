Maddowblog
Why the House GOP's stunt targeting Eric Swalwell is so ridiculous
If Kevin McCarthy really wants to talk about which party is "choosing politics over national security," he may not like where this conversation ends up.
Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.19.21
Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
Why it matters that Team Trump lied about China, election interference
Robert O'Brien, John Ratcliffe, and Bill Barr knew the truth about foreign interference in our elections, but they chose to lie to the public.
As GOP filibuster abuses continue, momentum builds for reform
Democratic proponents of reforming the Senate disagree on the details, but they agree that the status quo is untenable.
Pressed on his anti-election efforts, GOP's McCarthy struggles
Kevin McCarthy's pitch, in effect, is that he rejected part of democracy, but he didn't necessarily reject enough of democracy to matter.
With protections for Dreamers, Dems create a new challenge for GOP
The House immigration bills passed yesterday are exactly the kinds of measures that should earn Republican support. But they won't.
'Here we go again': Rand Paul clashes with Fauci (for the 4th time)
Yesterday was the fourth time Rand Paul clashed with Anthony Fauci during a hearing. If the senator thinks these exchanges help him, he's wrong.
Another election-fraud story touted by top Republicans unravels
Republicans will occasionally claim to have credible proof of fraud. This generally causes a stir, right up until those claims are subjected to scrutiny.
Violence Against Women Act advances despite GOP opposition
As societal needs have changed, Democrats have taken steps to expand VAWA protections in two key areas. For Republicans, that's unacceptable.
Why 12 GOP reps opposed Congressional Gold Medals for Capitol police
When some congressional Republicans talk up their support for law enforcement, it's worth reading the fine print.
Wednesday's Mini-Report, 3.17.21
Today's edition of quick hits.
For Tom Cotton, even the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is too liberal
GOP expectations toward Corporate America are changing: Cotton and Rubio want business to toe the Republican line on matters related to culture and race.
Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.17.21
Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
Some Republican leaders get vaccines wrong in important ways
When we're hoping that Republican senators sound more like Trump, not less, you know we've reached a strange point in a debate.
Trump admits he wanted US courts 'to overturn elections'
Donald Trump's "courage to overturn elections" rhetoric is a reminder: he will never let go of his Big Lie delusion.
Biden jolts political debate by endorsing Senate filibuster reform
Reflecting on the bigger picture, Biden said, "It's getting to the point where democracy is having a hard time functioning." Exactly. That's what matters.
Intel report makes clear: Russia tried to rescue Trump in 2020, too
If it sounds like the GOP enthusiastically embraced a Russian disinformation campaign, promoting garbage pushed by the Kremlin, it's not your imagination.
Why McConnell's 'scorched earth' threat over filibusters matters
As the debate over how the Senate operates intensifies, Mitch McConnell seems unusually rattled.
Tuesday's Mini-Report, 3.16.21
Today's edition of quick hits.
Trump's 'wall' inadvertently makes things easier for smugglers
Trump's border wall not only failed to make things better, in some ways, the multi-billion-dollar boondoggle made matters quite a bit worse.
Wisconsin's Ron Johnson tries, fails to clean up his newest ugly mess
After sparking another controversy with remarks about the Jan. 6 attack, Ron Johnson tried to do some damage control. Instead, he made matters worse.
Monday's Mini-Report, 3.15.21
Today's edition of quick hits.
On COVID, senator thanks God for Trump administration's 'genius'
If Team Trump had demonstrated "genius" abilities worthy of celebration, the current death toll probably wouldn't stand at over 536,000 Americans.
Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.15.21
Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
On voting rights, maybe Republicans will listen to Big Business?
The more executives and business leaders urge GOP policymakers to leave voting rights intact, the more likely Republicans are to listen.
Goldman Sachs isn't doing McConnell's talking points any favors
Mitch McConnell desperately wants people to believe the American Rescue Plan won't be responsible for economic growth. Private forecasts disagree.
A Democratic litmus test: no cooperation with anti-election Republicans
"If you don't recognize our democracy at this point in time, then I don't think you're going to be helpful to successful legislation," one member said.
GOP's Scalise hedges on child benefit in Dems' relief package
When Scalise is reluctant to criticize a policy that might credibly look socialistic, the politics of the relief package are clearly tilted against the GOP
