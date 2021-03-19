IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nunes questions laid bare as Trump era obfuscation lifts on U.S. intel about Russia

Intel report shows exact opposite of Trump officials' claims on China election intrusion

Disastrous Trump Covid response runs deeper than mere mismanagement

'What are we waiting for?': Why filibuster reform should happen sooner than later

Intel report warns of further violence sparked by Trump election fraud lies

Warnock: The American people are being squeezed out of their own democracy

New OSHA rules could help save workers from Covid where some governors have given up

8 killed in 3 shootings at Georgia massage parlors, spas; suspect in custody

With Trump acolytes gone, Sen. Whitehouse wants answers on Kavanaugh probe and more

Russian agent who met with Trump campaign chief in 2016 named in new 2020 intel report

Schumer: Biden judicial nominations to follow once Cabinet is filled

Biden gives Senate new names for USPS board; power shift expected

Signs that your federal contractor may be a Nazi sympathizer

CDC purges Trump era junk guidance in quest to restore reputation

Thursday's Mini-Report, 3.18.21

Republicans take aim at Dems' relief package over tax-cuts provision

Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.18.21

Intel revelations raise difficult questions for several Republicans

Poll: Most GOP voters still reject legitimacy of Biden's presidency

Blowout

A new book by Rachel Maddow

Big Oil and Gas Versus Democracy—Winner Take All: Rachel Maddow's Blowout offers a dark, serpentine, riveting tour of the unimaginably lucrative and corrupt oil-and-gas industry.

Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.16.21

Maddowblog

Despite Trump's vengeance, a Vindman brother now gets a promotion

Maddowblog

GOP's Collins literally laughs at tax hikes to pay for infrastructure

Maddowblog

With talk of 'terrorist watch list,' McCarthy pushes his luck at border

Maddowblog

On Medicaid expansion, relief bill leaves red states with no excuses

