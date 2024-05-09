Andrew Weissmann: 'If Donald Trump testifies, there will be a guilty verdict'

Yasmin Vossoughian, NBC News Correspondent, Kristy Greenberg, former federal prosecutor and MSNBC Legal Analyst and Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with live reaction as court adjourned in Day 14 of the Trump hush money trial, which included a stunning cross examination of Stormy Daniels from the defense, and Trump’s lawyers arguing that Trump should get a mistrial due to some of the details which the jury had to listen to. May 9, 2024