'She has no plans to get behind Trump': How Nikki Haley haunts the presumptive GOP nominee

Nikki Haley is meeting with donors and has no current plans to endorse Donald Trump. The news comes just after she got more than 20% of the vote in Indiana's GOP primary, even though she dropped out of the race months ago. Carlos Curbelo and Basil Smikle join Katie Phang to discuss.May 10, 2024