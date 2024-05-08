RFK Jr.’s full intv with MSNBC’s Melber: 2024 race, Jan. 6, media, abortion & family

- Now Playing
RFK Jr.’s full intv with MSNBC’s Melber: 2024 race, Jan. 6, media, abortion & family41:19
Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 717:59
From scandal to jail? Key insider on damning Stormy Daniels 'affair’ testimony10:44
Trump faces jail warning and Stormy Daniels testimony about their affair in rough week at trial07:13
Alert: GOP hits boiling point with autocratic plans: Komanduri x Melber07:21
Jail warning! See judge tell Trump I will jail you, even though I don’t ‘want’ to11:35
Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 319:57
Witness tears and prison fears: See Trump vet Hope Hicks break down on the stand at Trump trial12:06
‘Affair’ receipts haunt Trump as ex-aide delivers ‘body blow’ to Trump’s defense07:50
'Very upset': Star witness brings 'affair' receipts in trial that could put Trump in jail10:02
Jail fears: Jurors hear damning new Cohen tape as evidence hits Trump08:40
Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 117:39
Paper trail to jail? Defendant Trump faces ‘affair’ receipts at criminal trial12:02
Explosive: Trump’s prison fears get real with jail warning from judge and damning evidence05:36
'Affair': Trump's trial turns to star witness who cut secret tabloid deal07:48
Sad, diminished, panicked: Defendant Trump struggles in court, says coauthor03:27
You can go to prison! Judge warns Trump of 'incarceration' punishment after losing gag order clash11:51
Trump’s legal ‘hell month’ continues amid new state coup plot charges12:02
Trump hits judges at criminal trial as jail looms: Ari Melber x SCOTUS Justice Breyer38:25
Trump lawyer indicted for elector fraud after admitting it on live TV06:34
