The Last Word
Beto O'Rourke: Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate reversal ‘sure looks politically convenient’
Former Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke says Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to lift the state’s mask mandate and open businesses to full capacity is like going “to war on your own people.” O’Rourke tells Lawrence O’Donnell it will cause the death of people who would otherwise be alive, and to understand Gov. Abbott’s motive “we need to follow the money, follow the facts.”
7h ago
