IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: NYPD officers in riot gear enter Columbia University as students remain barricaded on campus 

Day 9 of Trump's hush money trial in 60 seconds
May 1, 202401:02

  • Napping? Trump appeared to be ‘at rest’ during trial, says MSNBC correspondent

    09:37

  • ‘Did he cheat on Melania?’: Trump trial highlights new text messages

    08:15
  • Now Playing

    Day 9 of Trump's hush money trial in 60 seconds

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    You can go to prison! Judge warns Trump of 'incarceration' punishment after losing gag order clash

    11:51

  • Sad, diminished, panicked: Defendant Trump struggles in court, says coauthor

    03:27

  • Andrew Weissmann on Michael Cohen: ‘He was like a dog with a pheasant in his mouth’

    07:29

  • ‘We are going to lay it on thick for her’: New details emerge from scheme in Trump hush money trial

    11:04

  • Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer's texts shown amid hush money trial

    06:38

  • 'Opportunity to energize' voting base: Trump trying to fundraise off of his legal woes

    04:16

  • Former attorney for Stormy Daniels questioned about impact of 'Access Hollywood' tape

    03:03

  • 'Most irrepressibly voluble star witness in history': What to expect when Michael Cohen testifies

    10:16

  • Hope Hicks 'doesn't have the credibility issues' of Michael Cohen or David Pecker

    05:04

  • 'Consciousness of guilt': Prosecutors show evidence of Trump changing his past statements

    07:08

  • 'One of the most intense court days': What Ari Melber saw inside Trump’s criminal trial

    05:05

  • Peaceful protests ‘hijacked’ by ‘antisemitic’, ‘anti-American’ rhetoric: NY Congressman

    07:26

  • Biden is ‘leaning in a bit more heavily’ on Trump’s trials

    04:58

  • Blinken working to get aid to ‘starving people of Gaza’

    02:21

  • Evangelical pastor in North Carolina calls 'Trump Bible' blasphemous

    10:57

  • Bill aiming to crack down on campus antisemitism advances

    13:51

  • Trump 'telling his lawyers what he wants': Why this lawyer turned down Trump

    04:56

msnbc

Day 9 of Trump's hush money trial in 60 seconds

01:02

MSNBC Legal Contributor Katie Phang breaks down what happened during day nine of former President Donald Trump's hush money trial.May 1, 2024

  • Napping? Trump appeared to be ‘at rest’ during trial, says MSNBC correspondent

    09:37

  • ‘Did he cheat on Melania?’: Trump trial highlights new text messages

    08:15
  • Now Playing

    Day 9 of Trump's hush money trial in 60 seconds

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    You can go to prison! Judge warns Trump of 'incarceration' punishment after losing gag order clash

    11:51

  • Sad, diminished, panicked: Defendant Trump struggles in court, says coauthor

    03:27

  • Andrew Weissmann on Michael Cohen: ‘He was like a dog with a pheasant in his mouth’

    07:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All