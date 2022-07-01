IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie S. Phang is a trial lawyer and a legal contributor for NBC News and MSNBC based in Miami. She leverages her significant trial experience to provide analysis and commentary on the latest legal issues across the country and has provided legal analysis for network and cable news since 2005. 

Latest from Katie S. Phang

43d ago

The Depp-Heard trial devolved into a spectacle with real-world consequences for survivors

There are few domestic violence advocates who would argue this type of attention is good for potential victims.

100d ago

Ginni Thomas, Trump and America's worst-kept secret

Ginni Thomas’ proximity to a justice presiding over cases in the highest court of the land should make all of us nervous.

203d ago

Trump's latest lawsuit against Letitia James is rich, even for Trump

It doesn’t take a legal scholar to know that Trump’s latest lawsuit is a mess. Here’s a professional explanation anyway.

227d ago

Ghislaine Maxwell trial defense claims 'Epstein by proxy'

Maxwell’s defense is expected to argue that the hallowed constitutional principal of “innocent until proven guilty” has been “trampled upon in this case.”

233d ago

Brian Laundrie autopsy results bring even more questions about Gabby Petito's death

Many questions remain on the particular legal challenges this case continues to present.

297d ago

Gabby Petito's social media presence might be the key to solving her case

In the information age, an influencer’s tragic story has taken on a life of its own.

300d ago

HBO's Robert Durst documentary still sets the tone for Durst's murder trial

Fourteen months later, we’re still trying to make sense of the story that captivated viewers in 2015.

304d ago

The trial of Elizabeth Holmes already promises drama galore

Holmes has been charged with 12 felony counts including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and defrauding patients and investors.

364d ago

Allen Weisselberg's resignation doesn't protect Donald Trump or his company

The Trump Organization is still just as culpable as if the former CFO had stayed in his role.

382d ago

Rudy Giuliani's law license suspension likely won't teach him much

The suspension from practicing in New York is temporary — so long as Rudy doesn't make it worse for himself.

423d ago

What Joel Greenberg's guilty plea agreement means for Matt Gaetz

The plea deal involves Greenberg's cooperation with the government in not just his case but in other cases, too.