IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell join Alex Wagner to discuss Stormy Daniels' testimony in Trump's hush money trial

Trump trial in 60 seconds — day 13
May 7, 202401:06

  • Trump caught ‘cursing audibly’ during Stormy Daniels testimony

    09:01

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner reveals she's expecting a baby boy and becoming a mom | CABLE EXCLUSIVE

    09:27

  • ‘Jump scare’: Stormy Daniels testifies about sexual encounter with Trump

    09:10
  • Now Playing

    Trump trial in 60 seconds — day 13

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    From scandal to jail? Key insider on damning Stormy Daniels 'affair’ testimony

    10:44

  • Trump faces jail warning and Stormy Daniels testimony about their affair in rough week at trial

    07:13

  • Maddow on Stormy Daniels graphic testimony: ‘None of us will ever get this case out of our mouth’

    11:31

  • 'I always sign my checks': Prosecutor use Trump’s own words from books he has written against him 

    06:18

  • 'Red herring': Stormy Daniels questioned by Trump's defense team on defamation case

    06:17

  • ‘I was respecting the NDA’ : Stormy Daniels testimony obliterates lies told by Donald Trump

    09:51

  • Nicolle: ‘Riveting, Bombshell, sometimes icky’ Stormy Daniels takes the stand in hush money trial

    10:15

  • 'Very unusual, historic period': Stormy Daniels testifies amid presidential election heating up

    07:00

  • '13-year-old boy in a 77-year-old man's body': Is Trump serious about going to jail over gag order?

    04:00

  • Alert: GOP hits boiling point with autocratic plans: Komanduri x Melber

    07:21

  • Judge denies Trump’s motion for mistrial in hush money trial

    04:11

  • Trump 'has to be concerned' about women in the jury identifying themselves with Stormy Daniels

    08:51

  • 'Gone too far': Trump bashes prosecution on social media amid Stormy Daniels' testimony

    07:01

  • 'General impassiveness': Harry Litman details Trump's reaction to Stormy Daniels' testimony

    04:15

  • Trump developed concern about secrecy with Stormy Daniels as election drew close

    04:36

  • 'A lot of corroboration': Weissman on Stormy Daniels describing salacious meeting with Trump

    08:24

msnbc

Trump trial in 60 seconds — day 13

01:06

WATCH: MSNBC Legal Contributor Katie Phang breaks down what happened during Day 13 of former President Donald Trump's hush money trial.May 7, 2024

  • Trump caught ‘cursing audibly’ during Stormy Daniels testimony

    09:01

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner reveals she's expecting a baby boy and becoming a mom | CABLE EXCLUSIVE

    09:27

  • ‘Jump scare’: Stormy Daniels testifies about sexual encounter with Trump

    09:10
  • Now Playing

    Trump trial in 60 seconds — day 13

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    From scandal to jail? Key insider on damning Stormy Daniels 'affair’ testimony

    10:44

  • Trump faces jail warning and Stormy Daniels testimony about their affair in rough week at trial

    07:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All