'They're playing to an audience of one': Kristen Welker on Trump's VP candidates

Amidst the ongoing tensions in Israel, former President Trump criticizes Biden's stance, hinting at perceived biases against Israel and Jewish people. "Meet The Press" host Kristen Welker joined Morning joe to discuss the intricate challenges President Biden faces, from bipartisan concerns over U.S. aid to Israel to internal Democratic disputes. This unfolds as, earlier this week, Senator Tim Scott refused to commit to accept the 2024 election results on MTP. May 10, 2024