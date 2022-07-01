IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Frank Figliuzzi

Frank Figliuzzi is an MSNBC columnist and a national security contributor for NBC News and MSNBC. He was the assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI, where he served 25 years as a special agent and directed all espionage investigations across the government. He is the author of "The FBI Way: Inside the Bureau's Code of Excellence."

3d ago

The 'random' IRS audit of Trump's enemies leaves me deeply suspicious

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig has some serious questions to answer.

27d ago

Mike Pence feared for his life on Jan. 6. Americans deserve to understand why.

The Jan. 6 committee owes Americans clarification of exactly how realistic Mike Pence's fear of Trump was during the hours of the insurrection.

56d ago

Elon Musk's 'free speech' collides with the reality of online radicalization

Musk's definition of free speech doesn’t come with any responsibility; that makes him the wrong person to lead a social media platform.

59d ago

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

Grand juries aren't impaneled to do damage assessments but to investigate crimes.

67d ago

Any intelligence in Trump's hands is prone to manipulation

An inspector general's report claims the Trump administration altered an intelligence report so Trump wouldn't look bad.

81d ago

Jan. 6 committee's concerns about Insurrection Act should concern the rest of us

There may be no greater presidential power than the authority to send in troops.

91d ago

Subway shooting makes GOP's stances on ATF and 'ghost guns' look worse

Biden is trying to do something about gun violence. His Republican opponents are not.

99d ago

This Hunter Biden deal in a foreign country really does look bad

We should require all candidates for high office to report their foreign financial interests and those of their immediate family members.

103d ago

These chats suggest pro-insurrectionist rot has infiltrated America's intelligence community

These men and women swear to defend the Constitution. But some may be cheering Jan. 6.

119d ago

There's more to American support of Ukraine than what Biden's telling us

Here’s what we know, and what we don’t know, about what lies beneath the battle for Ukraine.

136d ago

How Putin's Ukraine invasion could quickly threaten Americans at home

Biden should consider every feasible tool in his kit to counter Putin’s quest to conquer a free democratic nation.