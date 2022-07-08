IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jessica Levinson

Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School, is the host of the "Passing Judgment" podcast. She is also the director of the Public Service Institute at Loyola Law School, director of Loyola's Journalist Law School and former president of the Los Angeles Ethics Commission. 

View All MSNBC Columnists

Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School, is the host of the "Passing Judgment" podcast. She is also the director of the Public Service Institute at Loyola Law School, director of Loyola's Journalist Law School and former president of the Los Angeles Ethics Commission. 

View All MSNBC Columnists

Latest from Jessica Levinson

msnbc

/

Opinion

10h ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

A bombshell term at the Supreme Court will scar America for decades

From abortion to gun rights, the practical implications of the conservative supermajority will affect millions of Americans.

msnbc

/

Opinion

9d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

The Supreme Court's EPA decision goes beyond hurting efforts to curtail climate change

This Supreme Court decision is about pulling back on the power of all federal agencies, not just the EPA.

msnbc

/

Opinion

12d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

The conservative war for religious freedom at all costs wins another Supreme Court battle

The court has chosen a side in an ongoing battle within the First Amendment.

msnbc

/

Opinion

15d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

America's biggest upcoming battles to piece together abortion rights

A woman’s ability to obtain an abortion is no longer protected under the Constitution.

msnbc

/

Opinion

16d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

The Supreme Court's deadly decision to take an originalist approach to gun control

The court’s decision means we do not take current circumstances into account when analyzing gun control measures.

msnbc

/

Opinion

42d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Why Madison Cawthorn's second loss this week is a win for the whole country

Cawthorn's illogical argument fails to persuade the appellate court.

msnbc

/

Opinion

53d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

The Supreme Court keeps making it easier for millionaires to rule politics

Money given and spent in politics should be subject to reasonable limits.

msnbc

/

Opinion

56d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Texas' new pro-disinformation law is a threat to democracy

Free speech includes the right of social media platforms to kick off provocateurs who peddle disinformation and hate speech.

msnbc

/

Opinion

66d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Roe v Wade leak proves the wheels are coming off the Supreme Court

This leak, whether clumsy or brilliant, has cut at one of the foundational norms of the court.

msnbc

/

Opinion

73d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals how broken Congress really is

Why it is time to rethink our electoral and political systems.

msnbc

/

Opinion

74d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Trump has always had contempt for courts. A New York judge is ordering him to pay for it.

Trump’s apparent failure to comply with a subpoena is emblematic of his push toward lawlessness.