Derek Chauvin trial, day one
Linkedin
Katy Tur Reports
WEEKDAYS 2 PM ET
Katy Tur
'She always could brighten up the room': Remembering the lives lost in Colorado
Katy Tur
Brady President: 'Americans are fed up. We're fired up. We're tired of gun violence.'
Katy Tur
New York Times video shows officer Sicknick attacked in Capitol riots
Katy Tur
Biden team warned Trump administration of need for space for migrant children in December
Katy Tur
Gov. Whitmer talks infrastructure, guns, and rising covid numbers in her state
Katy Tur
Haake: Senate hearing is 'starting point' for discussions on gun control
Katy Tur
Amid surge, border agents in Rio Grande Valley releasing migrants without court dates
Katy Tur
How do we overcome preconceived notions on certain vaccines: "You do it with facts"
Katy Tur
George Takei: Law enforcement throughout American history has manipulated Asian Americans
Katy Tur
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies
Katy Tur
Rise Founder: There is a direct "causation between the sexualization of Asian women bodies, and the violence."
Katy Tur
Journalist Jesse McKinley talks NYT report on letter by Cuomo aides
Katy Tur
Stop AAPI Hate Co-Founder: We "have to acknowledge that Asian-Americans across America have feared for their safety for quite some time..
Katy Tur
PA State Rep. talks relief bill: 'Incredibly consequential' for Pennsylvania
Katy Tur
NIH Director: 'Oh my god, Florida. Stay out of the bars with your masks off, what are you doing.'
Katy Tur
U.S. intel report finds Russia and Iran tried to influence the 2020 election