IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

PREMIERES TUESDAY, AUGUST 16 AT 9PM ET

Latest from Alex Wagner

Right-wing militias were a ready weapon for Trump on January 6th

01:58

Columnist Must Read

Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah
American Muslims have too many outside enemies to turn on one another
Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem
Andrew Yang's criticism of the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search is misguided
Jessica Levinson
Jessica Levinson
The Fifth Amendment tables could turn on Trump
Evette Dionne
Evette Dionne
The era of Serena Williams making miracles on the court is coming to an end
Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem
The case for a four-day workweek just got better
Noah Rothman
Noah Rothman
Trump is lying about the FBI. The consequences may be wildly dangerous.
Jessica Levinson
Jessica Levinson
Why Trump won't be barred from office — even if he gets indicted
Glenn Kirschner
Glenn Kirschner
Why the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago feels like a shift in the tectonic legal plates
Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem
Trump wished his military officials were more like the 'German generals' of Nazi Germany
Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper
The Senate's dark, inexcusable history of obstructing climate progress
Richard W. Painter
Richard W. Painter
The utter hypocrisy of members of Congress trading on the stock market
Anthea Butler
Anthea Butler
Americans hurt by Jesuit institutions deserve an apology, at the very least