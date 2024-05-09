IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Obama called it: How advocacy beat ‘hits' in Kendrick, Drake battle
May 9, 202412:05
  • Now Playing

    Obama called it: How advocacy beat ‘hits' in Kendrick, Drake battle

    12:05
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA prison fears?: Stormy Daniels clashes with Trump’s lawyers on the stand

    07:46

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 8

    18:07

  • RFK Jr. to MSNBC: I won’t rule out Jan. 6 pardons

    09:48

  • RFK Jr. reflects on family tragedies and growth in new MSNBC interview

    08:14

  • RFK Jr.’s full intv with MSNBC’s Melber: 2024 race, Jan. 6, media, abortion & family

    41:19

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 7

    17:59

  • From scandal to jail? Key insider on damning Stormy Daniels 'affair’ testimony

    10:44

  • Trump faces jail warning and Stormy Daniels testimony about their affair in rough week at trial

    07:13

  • Alert: GOP hits boiling point with autocratic plans: Komanduri x Melber

    07:21

  • Jail warning! See judge tell Trump I will jail you, even though I don’t ‘want’ to

    11:35

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 3

    19:57

  • Witness tears and prison fears: See Trump vet Hope Hicks break down on the stand at Trump trial

    12:06

  • ‘Affair’ receipts haunt Trump as ex-aide delivers ‘body blow’ to Trump’s defense

    07:50

  • 'Very upset': Star witness brings 'affair' receipts in trial that could put Trump in jail

    10:02

  • Jail fears: Jurors hear damning new Cohen tape as evidence hits Trump

    08:40

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 1

    17:39

  • Paper trail to jail? Defendant Trump faces ‘affair’ receipts at criminal trial

    12:02

  • Explosive: Trump’s prison fears get real with jail warning from judge and damning evidence

    05:36

  • 'Affair': Trump's trial turns to star witness who cut secret tabloid deal

    07:48

The Beat with Ari

Obama called it: How advocacy beat ‘hits' in Kendrick, Drake battle

12:05

In this special report, MSNBC's Ari Melber breaks down the Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap battle. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber) May 9, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Obama called it: How advocacy beat ‘hits' in Kendrick, Drake battle

    12:05
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA prison fears?: Stormy Daniels clashes with Trump’s lawyers on the stand

    07:46

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 8

    18:07

  • RFK Jr. to MSNBC: I won’t rule out Jan. 6 pardons

    09:48

  • RFK Jr. reflects on family tragedies and growth in new MSNBC interview

    08:14

  • RFK Jr.’s full intv with MSNBC’s Melber: 2024 race, Jan. 6, media, abortion & family

    41:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All