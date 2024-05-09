IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Catch and kill—in the courts? Joy calls out 'suspicious delays' in THREE of Trump's criminal trials
May 9, 202408:29
The Reidout

Judge Aileen Cannon—a Trump appointee who has been overseeing his classified documents trial—just indefinitely postponed that trial citing multiple pretrial issues yet to be dealt with, mainly by her. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the “suspicious delays” in not one, but three of Donald Trump’s criminal trials.May 9, 2024

