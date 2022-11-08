Midterm elections live updates: Polls open in many states, Trump teases 2024 bid

Prepare for a new phase in the dumbest dystopia if GOP wins big It's been said ad nauseam but it bears repeating: There's a lot at stake during these midterm elections and if Republicans take control of Congress, expect to see major legislative shifts — and stalemates. As Hayes Brown wrote for MSNBC Daily this morning: "I very much doubt, though, that any of us have fully grasped that a GOP-led 118th Congress would be like nothing the country has ever experienced. The political landscape waiting just over the horizon is set to be one of mind-numbing, gut-churning inanity, the kind that becomes a weariness seeping into your bones. It would be loud and infuriating and built upon an avalanche of cynical, time-wasting garbage. It would be two years of paralysis on the issues that matter the most, punctured only by self-destructive attempts to tear the country down in hope of rebuilding upon the ashes." Read Hayes' full story below. Share this -





Polls now open in 10 more states Polls opened at 8 a.m. ET time in Alabama, Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Click the link below for more information on how to vote in your state:





Calling midterm races: How it works and what to expect tonight MSNBC follows NBC News' Decision Desk on race calls. The team, headed by John Lapinski, won't call a race unless they're 99.5% confident of the winner. Projections in uncompetitive races can often be made based on data collected during exit polls, which are exactly they sound like: asking people who they voted for as they leave the polls. But most race calls are based on precinct- and county-level vote returns. No race will be called before the last scheduled polling close time in any state. Read more about the process below:





Disinfo abounds: Team Trump lays groundwork to cry election fraud Disinformation alert! Trump lawyer Christina Bobb said votes counted after early Wednesday are "very suspicious." In reality, due to large numbers of absentee and mail-in votes, and rules prohibiting early counting, we may not know election winners for days in some races. Team Trump is already laying the groundwork to cast doubt on election results.





Polls now open in 12 more states, D.C. Polls opened at 7 a.m. ET in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Washington, D.C. Click the link below for more information on how to vote in your state:





DeSantis' new ad is truly bonkers Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was chosen by God to save America from Democrats — at least that's the message in one of his latest ads. In a video shared by the Florida Republican's wife, Casey, a narrator says "God looked down on His planned paradise and said, 'I need a protector.' So God made a fighter." That fighter, the video suggests, is DeSantis. As Sarah Poster wrote for MSNBC Daily yesterday, that's a dangerous message: "The ad is so ham-handed that one could imagine DeSantis later claiming it was tongue-in-cheek. He has not, so far. But even if it is just a tease, like many far-right and authoritarian "jokes," DeSantis is not kidding around. The ad is dangerous and anti-democratic, and was meant that way." Read Sarah's full story below:





Polls now open in NC, OH and WV Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. ET in North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia. Click the link below for more information on how to vote in your state:





Polls now open CT, IN, KY, ME, NJ, NY and VA Polls across Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New York, New Jersey and Virginia opened at 6 a.m. ET. Polling locations in some areas of New Hampshire are also now open. Click the link below for more information on how to vote in your state:





