Midterm elections live updates: Polls open in many states, Trump teases 2024 bid

Follow along for real-time analysis as millions of voters cast their ballots to decide whether Republicans or Democrats will control the House and Senate.

Despite close polls, GOP media-driven expectations set up outrage if Republicans lose

By MSNBC

Election Day is underway in the 2022 midterm elections, as voters decide whether Democrats or Republicans will control the House and Senate. The stakes couldn't be higher.

2022 midterm elections: What to know

5m ago / 1:25 PM UTC

Prepare for a new phase in the dumbest dystopia if GOP wins big

Hayley Miller

It's been said ad nauseam but it bears repeating: There's a lot at stake during these midterm elections and if Republicans take control of Congress, expect to see major legislative shifts — and stalemates.

As Hayes Brown wrote for MSNBC Daily this morning:

"I very much doubt, though, that any of us have fully grasped that a GOP-led 118th Congress would be like nothing the country has ever experienced. The political landscape waiting just over the horizon is set to be one of mind-numbing, gut-churning inanity, the kind that becomes a weariness seeping into your bones. It would be loud and infuriating and built upon an avalanche of cynical, time-wasting garbage. It would be two years of paralysis on the issues that matter the most, punctured only by self-destructive attempts to tear the country down in hope of rebuilding upon the ashes."

Read Hayes' full story below.

15m ago / 1:15 PM UTC

A new mail-in ballot lawsuit in Pennsylvania

Meredith Bennett-Smith

There have already been several attempts by Republican officials and candidates to challenge and even disqualify absentee ballots this election cycle. A new legal battle kicked off last night in Pennsylvania, where Democrats including Senate candidate John Fetterman filed a lawsuit "demanding that undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots be counted in Pennsylvania’s election," writes NBC News' Zoë Richards. "The plaintiffs, who also include the campaign arms of House and Senate Democrats, insist that the date requirement is immaterial and that enforcing it would violate the 1964 Civil Rights Act."

The stakes are obvious in a battleground state as important as Pennsylvania. With control of the Senate still up for grabs, Fetterman and Oz are locked in a very tight race that pollsters say could still go either way. Every ballot counts — so call in the lawyers.

Steve Kornacki: Pennsylvania is the Democrats' best single pickup opportunity

27m ago / 1:03 PM UTC

Polls now open in 10 more states

Hayley Miller

Polls opened at 8 a.m. ET time in Alabama, Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Click the link below for more information on how to vote in your state:

45m ago / 12:45 PM UTC

North Carolina officials investigate voter intimidation reports

Nayyera Haq

North Carolina’s Board of Elections is investigating 15 separate reports of voter intimidation, ranging from aggressive campaigning to a poll worker allegedly being followed home from an election office.

“None of this is okay. We want civility,” NC State Board of Elections worker Karen Brinson Bell told WBTV.

Incidents of voter intimidation are top of mind for election officials after a call went out on Trump-supported social media platform Truth Social for “mule watchers” to protect ballot boxes.

Frank Figliuzzi says he’s concerned about violence if vote counting goes into ‘overtime’

1h ago / 12:27 PM UTC

Calling midterm races: How it works and what to expect tonight

Hayley Miller

MSNBC follows NBC News' Decision Desk on race calls. The team, headed by John Lapinski, won't call a race unless they're 99.5% confident of the winner.

Projections in uncompetitive races can often be made based on data collected during exit polls, which are exactly they sound like: asking people who they voted for as they leave the polls. But most race calls are based on precinct- and county-level vote returns.

No race will be called before the last scheduled polling close time in any state.

Read more about the process below:

1h ago / 12:12 PM UTC

Disinfo abounds: Team Trump lays groundwork to cry election fraud

Barbara McQuade

Disinformation alert! Trump lawyer Christina Bobb said votes counted after early Wednesday are “very suspicious.” In reality, due to large numbers of absentee and mail-in votes, and rules prohibiting early counting, we may not know election winners for days in some races. Team Trump is already laying the groundwork to cast doubt on election results. 

1h ago / 12:01 PM UTC

Polls now open in 12 more states, D.C.

Hayley Miller

Polls opened at 7 a.m. ET in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Washington, D.C.

Click the link below for more information on how to vote in your state:

2h ago / 11:51 AM UTC

DeSantis' new ad is truly bonkers

Hayley Miller

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was chosen by God to save America from Democrats — at least that's the message in one of his latest ads.

In a video shared by the Florida Republican's wife, Casey, a narrator says “God looked down on His planned paradise and said, ‘I need a protector.’ So God made a fighter.” That fighter, the video suggests, is DeSantis.

As Sarah Poster wrote for MSNBC Daily yesterday, that's a dangerous message:

"The ad is so ham-handed that one could imagine DeSantis later claiming it was tongue-in-cheek. He has not, so far. But even if it is just a tease, like many far-right and authoritarian “jokes,” DeSantis is not kidding around. The ad is dangerous and anti-democratic, and was meant that way."

Read Sarah's full story below:

2h ago / 11:38 AM UTC

Trump-backed election deniers are running to control elections

Barbara McQuade

One angle I will be watching is election deniers who are running for secretary of state in Michigan, Nevada and Arizona. The Arizona candidate, Mark Finchem, once described himself as a member of the Oath Keepers and was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. If successful, these officials will control elections in their states in 2024.

Katie Hobbs: 2022 midterms 'is a choice between sanity or chaos'

2h ago / 11:30 AM UTC

Polls now open in NC, OH and WV

Hayley Miller

Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. ET in North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia.

Click the link below for more information on how to vote in your state:

2h ago / 11:17 AM UTC

44 million votes cast ahead of Election Day. That's huge.

Hayley Miller

More than 44 million people have already cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections — and that's before polls even opened this morning.

As MSNBC election expert Steve Kornacki noted last night, a whopping 120 million or more people are expected to vote this election cycle. By comparison, 85 million people voted in the 2014 midterm elections.

Voters in Georgia smashed the state's early voting record for a midterm election, with more than 2.5 million ballots cast as of Friday. In the same time period during the 2018 midterms, early voting turnout was roughly 1.8 million.

Georgia is home to several competitive races, including a key Senate contest between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and GOP candidate Herschel Walker, which could determine party control of the Senate.

Georgia voters break early voting record amid tight Senate race

2h ago / 11:01 AM UTC

Polls now open CT, IN, KY, ME, NJ, NY and VA

Hayley Miller

Polls across Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New York, New Jersey and Virginia opened at 6 a.m. ET. Polling locations in some areas of New Hampshire are also now open.

Click the link below for more information on how to vote in your state:

3h ago / 10:46 AM UTC

After backlash, Trump only teases 2024 bid announcement

Hayley Miller

There were whispers that Trump might formally announce his bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination last night during a rally for Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance. But it seems he heard the backlash from his fellow party members loud and clear, because he only teased the announcement instead.

"I am going to be making a big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," Trump told rallygoers. "We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow.”

GOP leaders have tried for months to convince Trump and his advisers not to announce his campaign until after the midterm elections, fearing it would distract voters and potentially hurt Republican candidates' chances.

Trump teases ‘big announcement’ for November 15

3h ago / 10:30 AM UTC

Let's call election denial what it really is

Ruth Ben-Ghiat

The "Big Lie," which started life as a self-serving attempt by Donald Trump to stay in the White House illegally, has now proliferated so that any GOP politician can refuse to concede an election that does not produce victory. Election denial is an act of institutionalized lying; it is a form of corruption and yet another symptom of the illiberal turn of the Republican party

Jocelyn Benson: The Big Lie discourages Americans from 'believing in the power of their voice'

Nov. 5, 202204:37
3h ago / 10:29 AM UTC

Will Hispanic and working class voters ditch Dems today?

Carlos Curbelo

Two big things I will be watching for tonight:

Republicans have been losing voters with college degrees to Democrats since the election of President Trump in 2016. At the same time, Democrats have been losing voters without college degrees (working class) over the same period of time to Republicans. Did these trends continue in 2022, and what is the impact in swing suburban districts?

Hispanics — a key component of the Obama winning coalition — have been abandoning the Democratic Party. Did this trend continue and was it decisive in South Florida, South Texas, and Virginia’s 7th District?

Latino voters could be deciding factor in tight midterm races

