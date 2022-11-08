Midterm elections live updates: Polls open in many states, Trump teases 2024 bid

Election Day is underway in the 2022 midterm elections, as voters decide whether Democrats or Republicans will control the House and Senate. The stakes couldn't be higher.
2022 midterm elections: What to know
- The first polls opened today at 5 a.m. ET, and the first polls will close at 6 p.m. ET.
- Republicans need to flip just five seats to win House control. Polling suggests they'll get them.
- Several key Senate races in battleground states, such as Georgia and Pennsylvania, are nearly tied.
Prepare for a new phase in the dumbest dystopia if GOP wins big
It's been said ad nauseam but it bears repeating: There's a lot at stake during these midterm elections and if Republicans take control of Congress, expect to see major legislative shifts — and stalemates.
As Hayes Brown wrote for MSNBC Daily this morning:
"I very much doubt, though, that any of us have fully grasped that a GOP-led 118th Congress would be like nothing the country has ever experienced. The political landscape waiting just over the horizon is set to be one of mind-numbing, gut-churning inanity, the kind that becomes a weariness seeping into your bones. It would be loud and infuriating and built upon an avalanche of cynical, time-wasting garbage. It would be two years of paralysis on the issues that matter the most, punctured only by self-destructive attempts to tear the country down in hope of rebuilding upon the ashes."
A new mail-in ballot lawsuit in Pennsylvania
There have already been several attempts by Republican officials and candidates to challenge and even disqualify absentee ballots this election cycle. A new legal battle kicked off last night in Pennsylvania, where Democrats including Senate candidate John Fetterman filed a lawsuit "demanding that undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots be counted in Pennsylvania’s election," writes NBC News' Zoë Richards. "The plaintiffs, who also include the campaign arms of House and Senate Democrats, insist that the date requirement is immaterial and that enforcing it would violate the 1964 Civil Rights Act."
The stakes are obvious in a battleground state as important as Pennsylvania. With control of the Senate still up for grabs, Fetterman and Oz are locked in a very tight race that pollsters say could still go either way. Every ballot counts — so call in the lawyers.
Polls now open in 10 more states
Polls opened at 8 a.m. ET time in Alabama, Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.
North Carolina officials investigate voter intimidation reports
North Carolina’s Board of Elections is investigating 15 separate reports of voter intimidation, ranging from aggressive campaigning to a poll worker allegedly being followed home from an election office.
“None of this is okay. We want civility,” NC State Board of Elections worker Karen Brinson Bell told WBTV.
Incidents of voter intimidation are top of mind for election officials after a call went out on Trump-supported social media platform Truth Social for “mule watchers” to protect ballot boxes.
Calling midterm races: How it works and what to expect tonight
MSNBC follows NBC News' Decision Desk on race calls. The team, headed by John Lapinski, won't call a race unless they're 99.5% confident of the winner.
Projections in uncompetitive races can often be made based on data collected during exit polls, which are exactly they sound like: asking people who they voted for as they leave the polls. But most race calls are based on precinct- and county-level vote returns.
No race will be called before the last scheduled polling close time in any state.
Disinfo abounds: Team Trump lays groundwork to cry election fraud
Disinformation alert! Trump lawyer Christina Bobb said votes counted after early Wednesday are “very suspicious.” In reality, due to large numbers of absentee and mail-in votes, and rules prohibiting early counting, we may not know election winners for days in some races. Team Trump is already laying the groundwork to cast doubt on election results.
Polls now open in 12 more states, D.C.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. ET in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Washington, D.C.
DeSantis' new ad is truly bonkers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was chosen by God to save America from Democrats — at least that's the message in one of his latest ads.
In a video shared by the Florida Republican's wife, Casey, a narrator says “God looked down on His planned paradise and said, ‘I need a protector.’ So God made a fighter.” That fighter, the video suggests, is DeSantis.
As Sarah Poster wrote for MSNBC Daily yesterday, that's a dangerous message:
"The ad is so ham-handed that one could imagine DeSantis later claiming it was tongue-in-cheek. He has not, so far. But even if it is just a tease, like many far-right and authoritarian “jokes,” DeSantis is not kidding around. The ad is dangerous and anti-democratic, and was meant that way."
Trump-backed election deniers are running to control elections
One angle I will be watching is election deniers who are running for secretary of state in Michigan, Nevada and Arizona. The Arizona candidate, Mark Finchem, once described himself as a member of the Oath Keepers and was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. If successful, these officials will control elections in their states in 2024.
Polls now open in NC, OH and WV
Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. ET in North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia.
44 million votes cast ahead of Election Day. That's huge.
More than 44 million people have already cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections — and that's before polls even opened this morning.
As MSNBC election expert Steve Kornacki noted last night, a whopping 120 million or more people are expected to vote this election cycle. By comparison, 85 million people voted in the 2014 midterm elections.
Voters in Georgia smashed the state's early voting record for a midterm election, with more than 2.5 million ballots cast as of Friday. In the same time period during the 2018 midterms, early voting turnout was roughly 1.8 million.
Georgia is home to several competitive races, including a key Senate contest between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and GOP candidate Herschel Walker, which could determine party control of the Senate.
Polls now open CT, IN, KY, ME, NJ, NY and VA
Polls across Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New York, New Jersey and Virginia opened at 6 a.m. ET. Polling locations in some areas of New Hampshire are also now open.
After backlash, Trump only teases 2024 bid announcement
There were whispers that Trump might formally announce his bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination last night during a rally for Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance. But it seems he heard the backlash from his fellow party members loud and clear, because he only teased the announcement instead.
"I am going to be making a big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," Trump told rallygoers. "We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow.”
GOP leaders have tried for months to convince Trump and his advisers not to announce his campaign until after the midterm elections, fearing it would distract voters and potentially hurt Republican candidates' chances.
Let's call election denial what it really is
The "Big Lie," which started life as a self-serving attempt by Donald Trump to stay in the White House illegally, has now proliferated so that any GOP politician can refuse to concede an election that does not produce victory. Election denial is an act of institutionalized lying; it is a form of corruption and yet another symptom of the illiberal turn of the Republican party
Will Hispanic and working class voters ditch Dems today?
Two big things I will be watching for tonight:
Republicans have been losing voters with college degrees to Democrats since the election of President Trump in 2016. At the same time, Democrats have been losing voters without college degrees (working class) over the same period of time to Republicans. Did these trends continue in 2022, and what is the impact in swing suburban districts?
Hispanics — a key component of the Obama winning coalition — have been abandoning the Democratic Party. Did this trend continue and was it decisive in South Florida, South Texas, and Virginia’s 7th District?