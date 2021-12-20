Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a historian and commentator on authoritarianism and propaganda. She is a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University, the recipient of Guggenheim, Fulbright, and other fellowships, and Advisor to Protect Democracy. She is a regular contributor to MSNBC, CNN, and other media outlets. She publishes Lucid, a newsletter on threats to democracy. Her latest book, "Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present" (2020), looks at how illiberal leaders use propaganda, corruption, violence, and machismo, and how they can be defeated.