IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a historian and commentator on authoritarianism and propaganda. She is a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University, the recipient of Guggenheim, Fulbright, and other fellowships, and Advisor to Protect Democracy. She is a regular contributor to MSNBC, CNN, and other media outlets. She publishes Lucid, a newsletter on threats to democracy. Her latest book, "Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present" (2020), looks at how illiberal leaders use propaganda, corruption, violence, and machismo, and how they can be defeated.

View All MSNBC Columnists

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a historian and commentator on authoritarianism and propaganda. She is a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University, the recipient of Guggenheim, Fulbright, and other fellowships, and Advisor to Protect Democracy. She is a regular contributor to MSNBC, CNN, and other media outlets. She publishes Lucid, a newsletter on threats to democracy. Her latest book, "Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present" (2020), looks at how illiberal leaders use propaganda, corruption, violence, and machismo, and how they can be defeated.

View All MSNBC Columnists

Latest from Ruth Ben-Ghiat

msnbc

/

Opinion

15m ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Trump loves American Jews and Israel — until he doesn't

American Jews who continue to support Trump and the GOP might take a cue from the experiences of Italian Jews under fascism.

msnbc

/

Opinion

6d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Mark Meadows' PowerPoint is about more than Jan. 6

Mark Meadows's Jan. 6 entanglement has some revealing historical lessons.

think

/

Politics & Policy

11d ago

think

/

Politics & Policy

Ron DeSantis' Florida state military plan echoes Trump's autocratic aspirations

The governor is a leader in GOP efforts to create environments conducive to authoritarianism, from opposing Covid vaccination mandates to critical race theory fearmongering.

think

/

Opinion

350d ago

think

/

Opinion

Trump's call to Georgia election officials highlights White House bunker mentality

Trump's actions are giving Americans a taste of the maneuvers autocrats engage in when they feel desperate to keep power.