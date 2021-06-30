Chris Geidner
Chris Geidner is a journalist and MSNBC columnist who has been writing about legal issues for the past two decades. His work includes widely recognized coverage of LGBTQ issues, the criminal legal system, and other complex legal and political questions. Geidner previously worked as the Supreme Court correspondent and legal editor at BuzzFeed News, as well as for The Appeal and Metro Weekly.
