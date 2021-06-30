IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chris Geidner

Chris Geidner is a journalist and MSNBC columnist who has been writing about legal issues for the past two decades. His work includes widely recognized coverage of LGBTQ issues, the criminal legal system, and other complex legal and political questions. Geidner previously worked as the Supreme Court correspondent and legal editor at BuzzFeed News, as well as for The Appeal and Metro Weekly.

Latest from Chris Geidner

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's marijuana statement isn't about marijuana

The justice cares way more about shrinking the federal government than people lighting up.

Why DOJ's Georgia election lawsuit is a warning shot to SCOTUS

Attorney General Merrick Garland intends to use the what's left of the Voting Rights Act to the full extent possible.

Puerto Ricans are Americans. Biden needs to defend their rights.

An estimated 700,000 Puerto Ricans are paying the price for entrenched racism.

The Trump obstruction memo case shows Biden's DOJ is still protecting Trump

DOJ could release the full Trump obstruction memo without a fight. Instead, they're keeping the facts shrouded in a move that ultimately shields Trump.

The Atlanta spa shooter shouldn't face the death penalty for a hate crime

Using the Atlanta spa shootings case to further entrench the death penalty in our nation and in our lives will only hurt us.

Kavanaugh just erased years of precedent to keep kids in jail forever

The Court's conservative wing will now let kids spent their lives behind bars.

Why the Supreme Court may need court-packing to keep its integrity

The court expansion debate may test the legitimacy of the Supreme Court itself.