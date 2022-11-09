IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Joy Reid: 25-year-old Democrat Maxwell Frost's House win 'hope for the future' in Florida

    Jen Psaki: Democrats concerned with GOP 'game-playing' as votes are counted

  Joy Reid: Florida is a red state

  Arizona Republicans sue to extend voting in midterm elections over ballot tabulator issues

  Joy Reid: Many MAGA voters erroneously believe only votes cast on election day count

  Countdown to the counting: Kornacki's roadmap of election night returns

  Tom Bonier: Increased gender gap in early vote is an 'early sign' of abortion's role in 2022 midterms

  Beschloss: Election denial 'makes today different' from other Election Days in American history

  Fetterman campaign asks judge to count mail-in ballots regardless of marked date

  David Wasserman: 'The laws of political gravity are working in Republicans' favor'

  Why the GOP needs its own counter-radicalization strategy

  James Carville: Regardless of outcome, Dems have to get better on messaging

  Lauren Leader: This is an election where people are paying attention

  Republicans picking up on 'dormant swinginess' of Latino voters

  Biden makes his closing pitch to voters Monday night

  Oz's late-campaign push for bipartisanship draws howls of hypocrisy from Democrats

  Joe: You're the one who is sick if you don't feel pain for Pelosi and her family

  Kari Lake says election could be stolen, but doesn't provide evidence

  Steve Kornacki: Pennsylvania is the Democrats' best single pickup opportunity

msnbc

Joy Reid: 25-year-old Democrat Maxwell Frost's House win 'hope for the future' in Florida

Democrat Maxwell Frost is the projected winner of Florida’s 10th district, which will likely make him the first Gen Z person to be elected to Congress. MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Alex Wagner discuss how the issue of gun violence is motivating Gen Z voters.Nov. 9, 2022

