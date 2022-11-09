Joy Reid: 25-year-old Democrat Maxwell Frost's House win 'hope for the future' in Florida

Right wing fixates on Arizona with online misinformation05:10
- Now Playing
Joy Reid: 25-year-old Democrat Maxwell Frost's House win 'hope for the future' in Florida03:13
- UP NEXT
Jen Psaki: Democrats concerned with GOP 'game-playing' as votes are counted05:47
Joy Reid: Florida is a red state01:29
Arizona Republicans sue to extend voting in midterm elections over ballot tabulator issues03:04
Joy Reid: Many MAGA voters erroneously believe only votes cast on election day count04:53
Countdown to the counting: Kornacki's roadmap of election night returns08:20
Tom Bonier: Increased gender gap in early vote is an ‘early sign’ of abortion’s role in 2022 midterms05:09
Beschloss: Election denial ‘makes today different’ from other Election Days in American history05:50
Fetterman campaign asks judge to count mail-in ballots regardless of marked date02:44
David Wasserman: ‘The laws of political gravity are working in Republicans’ favor’03:13
Why the GOP needs its own counter-radicalization strategy05:58
James Carville: Regardless of outcome, Dems have to get better on messaging05:30
Lauren Leader: This is an election where people are paying attention05:37
Republicans picking up on 'dormant swinginess' of Latino voters11:05
Biden makes his closing pitch to voters Monday night03:12
Oz's late-campaign push for bipartisanship draws howls of hypocrisy from Democrats05:20
Joe: You're the one who is sick if you don't feel pain for Pelosi and her family12:38
Kari Lake says election could be stolen, but doesn't provide evidence12:42
Steve Kornacki: Pennsylvania is the Democrats' best single pickup opportunity05:57
Right wing fixates on Arizona with online misinformation05:10
- Now Playing
Joy Reid: 25-year-old Democrat Maxwell Frost's House win 'hope for the future' in Florida03:13
- UP NEXT
Jen Psaki: Democrats concerned with GOP 'game-playing' as votes are counted05:47
Joy Reid: Florida is a red state01:29
Arizona Republicans sue to extend voting in midterm elections over ballot tabulator issues03:04
Joy Reid: Many MAGA voters erroneously believe only votes cast on election day count04:53
Play All