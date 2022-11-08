- UP NEXT
Countdown to the counting: Kornacki's roadmap of election night returns08:20
Why the GOP needs its own counter-radicalization strategy05:58
James Carville: Regardless of outcome, Dems have to get better on messaging05:30
Republicans picking up on 'dormant swinginess' of Latino voters11:05
Biden makes his closing pitch to voters Monday night03:12
Oz's late-campaign push for bipartisanship draws howls of hypocrisy from Democrats05:20
Kari Lake says election could be stolen, but doesn't provide evidence12:42
Steve Kornacki: Pennsylvania is the Democrats' best single pickup opportunity05:57
Democrats sound alarm about possibility of another 'red mirage'02:57
Despite close polls, GOP media-driven expectations set up outrage if Republicans lose02:05
Tim Ryan’s closing remarks against Trump-backed JD Vance07:09
Wes Moore on running for Maryland governor: ‘This has been the work of my life’05:43
Republican abortion bans cast long political shadow04:40
Obama tells Democrats ‘Sulking and moping is not an option’05:14
In some states, slow count is a feature not a bug05:31
What accounts for the GOP 'candidate quality' crisis in 2022?06:40
MAGA warning: Campaign icon warns Trump-fueled GOP will act on extreme promises.11:22
'Embarrassment': GOP's Herschel Walker ripped for 'Marie Antoinette' campaign05:32
Nevada candidate says his race is about protecting access to the ballot box05:14
Andy Cohen: If we are worried about rights being taken, we can all make a change07:20
- UP NEXT
Countdown to the counting: Kornacki's roadmap of election night returns08:20
Why the GOP needs its own counter-radicalization strategy05:58
James Carville: Regardless of outcome, Dems have to get better on messaging05:30
Republicans picking up on 'dormant swinginess' of Latino voters11:05
Biden makes his closing pitch to voters Monday night03:12
Oz's late-campaign push for bipartisanship draws howls of hypocrisy from Democrats05:20
Play All