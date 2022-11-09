IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Marco Rubio's win in Florida weakens Dems' hopes for the Senate

Rubio's victory means six more years of Republican rubber-stamping in the Sunshine State.
Image: Marco Rabio
Sen. Marco Rubio, waves to the audience following his debate with challenger Rep. Val Demings on Oct. 18, 2022.Thomas Cordy / The Palm Beach Post via AP file
By Hayes Brown, MSNBC Opinion Columnist

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has won a third term in the Senate, NBC News projects. Democrats had eyed the seat as potentially vulnerable, but in the end that hope was dashed with Rubio’s win against Democratic Rep. Val Demings.

On paper, Demings was the most formidable candidate Rubio has faced running for the Senate, and for much of the election cycle, Rubio was seen as one of the most vulnerable Republican incumbents. But he spent most of the general election ahead in polls — Demings trailed by just 2.4 points, according to FiveThirtyEight’s average not long before the primary, but that gap grew steadily as Election Day approached. The one debate between the Senate candidates on Oct. 18 had Democrats hopeful that Demings could get the momentum she needed to overcome that deficit. Demings hammered Rubio on guns and abortion, but Rubio, the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, won out in the end.

Since he joined the Senate, Rubio has been a reliable vote for the GOP leadership, rarely crossing party lines. That includes voting against the bipartisan infrastructure bill, restoring voting rights and setting up an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. His victory portends six more years of Republican rubber-stamping.

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MSNBC Daily, where he helps frame the news of the day for readers. He was previously at BuzzFeed News and holds a degree in international relations from Michigan State University.