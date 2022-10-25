Fetterman vs. Oz debate: Live updates as Pennsylvania’s Senate candidates face off

Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will face off today at 8 p.m. ET for their first and only debate before Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate election on Nov. 8.
Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, and Oz, best known as celebrity TV doctor “Dr. Oz,” are seeking to fill the seat left vacant by GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election.
Our contributors today are MSNBC Daily editors Hayes Brown and Zeeshan Aleem; MSNBC Daily columnist Liz Plank; and Cara Reedy, director of the Disabled Journalists Association.
Oz hasn’t always championed affordable food
A video recently surfaced of Oz making a case for high food prices.
“If we did not subsidize the food in this country, a pound of meat would cost us $90 and you wouldn’t be eating a lot of it,” he says in the 2009 clip from an appearance at the Aspen Institute.
Writing for The ReidOut Blog, Ja’han Jones called the line of thinking “a wildly elitist proposal that no candidate should ever want leaked, let alone this close to Election Day.”
He added:
“Of course, it wouldn’t be as easy to dunk on Oz for his remarks if he hadn’t made high food costs — and his self-proclaimed sympathy over them — so central to his campaign. The most memorable moment he has mustered so far was a widely mocked video he posted of himself waltzing through a grocery store complaining about the cost of assembling a crudité (a veggie plate).”
Third-party candidate throws his support to Fetterman
Fetterman and Oz aren’t alone on the ballot in Pennsylvania — but independent candidate Everett Stern is telling his supporters to send their votes over Fetterman’s way.
“I am polling around 3% which places Democracy at risk,” Stern tweeted on Tuesday, hours before the debate. “In the interest of protecting the United States I am dropping out of the U.S Senate Race in PA. I fully endorse John Fetterman.”
Stern told NBC News’ Sahil Kapur that he doesn’t want to play “spoiler” in the race: “I want to make sure democracy doesn’t fail.” According to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website, it looks like Stern may have missed the deadline to withdraw his name from the ballot. But if voters were planning on voting for Stern already, it feels likely that his message will reach them.
Is U.S. Democracy Under Threat?Oct. 25, 202216:50
What Fetterman should say about captions tonight
Tonight, I’m hoping Fetterman will address the negative framing around his use of closed captioning. The Americans with Disability Act has been in effect for more than 30 years — and yet workplaces are still discriminating based on people’s needs for accommodations. The law states a reasonable accommodation is a modification or adjustment to a job, the work environment or the way things are usually done during the hiring process.
Captions are a reasonable accommodation. It would be great if Fetterman could address it head on as a legal issue rather than trying to prove that he is fit. His doctor has already cleared him for work.
Will this endorsement help pave the way for a Fetterman victory?
The editorial board of Pennsylvania’s largest newspaper, The Philadelphia Inquirer, endorsed Fetterman on Oct. 16. The paper, which has consistently endorsed Democratic candidates, called out Oz’s apparent opportunism, given his tendency to flip-flop on political positions.
The Inquirer’s editorial board wrote:
“Fetterman knows what his values are and is capable of communicating them. The same cannot be said for his opponent, Mehmet Oz, a man wholly unprepared to be Pennsylvania’s U.S. senator. … Oz’s resumé is also notably devoid of any significant record of public service. A celebrity doctor who once had his own television program, Oz spent much of his career touting miracle cures.”
Political pundits and news commentators argue about the actual impact of newspaper endorsements — and whether it makes sense for newspapers to continue to write them.
Pennsylvania's largest newspaper endorses John FettermanOct. 17, 202205:19
Oz would be the latest (and maybe worst) quack to join the Senate
Back when Oz first announced that he was running for Senate, I figured it was a vanity run that would soon fizzle out. But it got me thinking about what sort of company the former miracle diet hawker would be joining if he actually made it to the halls of the U.S. Capitol.
Well, there have been quite a few medical practitioners elected to Congress — and a lot of them had some pretty wild ideas. Their ranks have skewed toward the GOP in the last few decades, but Oz would stand out as being both among the most talented at actually practicing medicine and the most willing to say things that clearly go against his training to a vastly bigger audience than most doctors ever have.
GOP obsesses over Fetterman's tattoos. Here's what they mean.
Joy Reid recently had Fetterman on “The ReidOut,” where she asked about Republican attacks involving his arm tattoos. “They’re essentially trying to sort of thug-ize you,” she said.
Fetterman responded that he simply has dates tattooed on his right forearm — signifying when someone died violently in Braddock, Pennsylvania, while he was mayor.
“I was at the scene of any single murder as mayor, and it was a deeply personal issue,” he said. “And I ran on that issue, and I was able to stop it for 5½ years.”
This race offers a key teaching moment about disability
Media portrayal of Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke has been the subject of controversy in recent weeks. Many disability rights advocates have criticized the way in which Fetterman’s opponents and some reporters have highlighted his need for closed captioning during interviews as he deals with auditory processing issues in the aftermath of his stroke. Debate organizers have agreed to allow Fetterman to use closed captioning tonight.
Keep in mind: Reasonable accommodations should not disqualify a candidate.
As Liz Plank wrote for MSNBC Daily earlier this month:
“Disabled Americans have the right to be represented, and most importantly, to work, and that includes working for the U.S. government. An employer wouldn’t be allowed to refuse to hire a person because they have a hearing or speech difference, so why is it acceptable when it comes to holding office?”
Doctor says Fetterman has no work restrictions
After Fetterman recently sat down with NBC News and used captioning during the interview, his recovery from a stroke in May took center stage in the race.
Last week, Fetterman’s campaign released a letter from his primary care physician saying the candidate “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”
Summarizing an Oct. 14 exam, Dr. Clifford Chen said Fetterman “spoke intelligently without cognitive deficits” and continued to “exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty.”
Fetterman: I'll be better in January, Oz will 'still be a fraud'Oct. 12, 202208:25
Finally, a chance to focus on the issues (hopefully)
Earlier this year, Fetterman caught the attention of progressives and leftists across the nation because of his effectiveness in acting as a messenger for sweeping progressive policies while appearing like a normal dude you might run into at the gym.
Two things shifted attention away from that point of focus. First, Fetterman experienced a stroke in May, which moved the conversation away from his policies and toward his health status and recovery. Secondly, Fetterman has effectively homed in on the personal qualities of his Trump-backed opponent — such as Oz’s all-too-convenient recent residency in Pennsylvania, and a tendency to call veggie trays “crudités “ — instead of ideological debate.
Tonight is an exciting opportunity to get back to the issues, and for Fetterman to make a fresh case to Pennsylvanians that his vision for the future is a better one.