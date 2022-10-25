Fetterman vs. Oz debate: Live updates as Pennsylvania’s Senate candidates face off

Oz hasn’t always championed affordable food A video recently surfaced of Oz making a case for high food prices. “If we did not subsidize the food in this country, a pound of meat would cost us $90 and you wouldn’t be eating a lot of it,” he says in the 2009 clip from an appearance at the Aspen Institute. Writing for The ReidOut Blog, Ja’han Jones called the line of thinking “a wildly elitist proposal that no candidate should ever want leaked, let alone this close to Election Day.” He added: “Of course, it wouldn’t be as easy to dunk on Oz for his remarks if he hadn’t made high food costs — and his self-proclaimed sympathy over them — so central to his campaign. The most memorable moment he has mustered so far was a widely mocked video he posted of himself waltzing through a grocery store complaining about the cost of assembling a crudité (a veggie plate).” Read Ja’han’s full story below. Share this -





Link copied

Oz would be the latest (and maybe worst) quack to join the Senate Back when Oz first announced that he was running for Senate, I figured it was a vanity run that would soon fizzle out. But it got me thinking about what sort of company the former miracle diet hawker would be joining if he actually made it to the halls of the U.S. Capitol. Well, there have been quite a few medical practitioners elected to Congress — and a lot of them had some pretty wild ideas. Their ranks have skewed toward the GOP in the last few decades, but Oz would stand out as being both among the most talented at actually practicing medicine and the most willing to say things that clearly go against his training to a vastly bigger audience than most doctors ever have. Read more about Oz and the Senate’s history of quackery below: Share this -





Link copied

This race offers a key teaching moment about disability Media portrayal of Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke has been the subject of controversy in recent weeks. Many disability rights advocates have criticized the way in which Fetterman’s opponents and some reporters have highlighted his need for closed captioning during interviews as he deals with auditory processing issues in the aftermath of his stroke. Debate organizers have agreed to allow Fetterman to use closed captioning tonight. Keep in mind: Reasonable accommodations should not disqualify a candidate. As Liz Plank wrote for MSNBC Daily earlier this month: “Disabled Americans have the right to be represented, and most importantly, to work, and that includes working for the U.S. government. An employer wouldn’t be allowed to refuse to hire a person because they have a hearing or speech difference, so why is it acceptable when it comes to holding office?” Read Liz’s full story below: Share this -





Link copied