Midterm elections live updates: 2022 results and highlights from key races

2022 midterm elections: Where things stand
- Control of the House and Senate is still too early to call, with Democrats outperforming expectations in some battleground states.
- Democrat John Fetterman flipped a key Senate seat in Pennsylvania, defeating Donald Trump-backed Mehmet Oz.
- Florida seems to be shifting from a swing state to full on red, with landslide re-election wins for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio.
Don't discount the 'transformation' impact of Stacey Abrams
It's not just the economy, stupid. Abortion clearly a key issue.
The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June was consequential for women voters in the 2022 midterm elections, as exit polls are suggesting.
The NBC News exit poll finds that 27% of respondents said abortion was their top issue in deciding how they voted. It was second only to inflation (31%) and far outweighed immigration (10%) and gun control (11%). Voters in California, Kentucky, Michigan and Montana all opted to protect abortion rights via ballot propositions rather than furthering bans.
Abortion rights, MAGA appear to break rules for midterm outcomesNov. 9, 202204:37
Election Day violence largely absent — but the week isn't over
The political violence we all worried about hasn’t reared its ugly head yet, and we should all be glad that voters, voting sites, monitors and volunteers stayed safe in large part. But the week isn’t over: With millions of election deniers already primed to believe in fraudulent elections — and Trump calling for protests in Michigan — the greatest risk lies in the days ahead.
A reminder of just how much is at stake
Tough road ahead for Kevin McCarthy
A Republican majority of a handful of House seats is ungovernable. If House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can secure enough support to become speaker in the next Congress, he will struggle to pull together sufficient votes to fund the government and for other must-pass legislation.
No red tsunami but many election deniers still had a good night
Roughly half of the nearly 300 election deniers running for Republican offices appear to have won their races, with the tally still underway. The red tsunami may not have materialized, but there is a clear victory in hand for far too many conspiracy theorists.
Democracy itself was on the ballot this week, and these winning election deniers show that the fight to protect it is far from over.