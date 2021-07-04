IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen is a columnist for MSNBC and writes the political newsletter Truth and Consequences. Previously, he has been a columnist at the Boston Globe, the Guardian, and Foreign Policy and he is the author of three books, the most recent being “Clear and Present Safety: The World Has Never Been Better and Why That Matters to Americans.”

Latest from Michael A. Cohen

5h ago

Happy 4th of July, America. Stop letting polarization kill you.

In post-Trump America, political affiliation is now directly tied to life expectancy.

3d ago

Trump cost the GOP both races and control of the Senate. What's next?

Trump couldn't care less about the Republicans' political success.