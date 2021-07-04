Michael A. Cohen
Michael A. Cohen is a columnist for MSNBC and writes the political newsletter Truth and Consequences. Previously, he has been a columnist at the Boston Globe, the Guardian, and Foreign Policy and he is the author of three books, the most recent being “Clear and Present Safety: The World Has Never Been Better and Why That Matters to Americans.”
Michael A. Cohen is a columnist for MSNBC and writes the political newsletter Truth and Consequences. Previously, he has been a columnist at the Boston Globe, the Guardian, and Foreign Policy and he is the author of three books, the most recent being “Clear and Present Safety: The World Has Never Been Better and Why That Matters to Americans.”