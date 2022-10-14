Live updates: Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock debate in Georgia race face-off

Walker's performative hypermasculinity appeals to many in the GOP Walker is one of several MAGA-loving Black candidates or lawmakers who lean into toxic masculinity in an attempt to woo voters. As Ja'han Jones wrote for The ReidOut Blog today: "By playing up their personas as right-wing firebrands, they avoid having to answer for the fact their policies would largely do nothing to stem inequality that’s long plagued Black people. In fact, in many cases, their policies would only make things worse. "Instead, they lean into purported toughness, which they stereotypically express through violence, hypermasculinity, misogyny and/or transphobia. And in economic terms, this toughness is portrayed as rugged individualism that amounts to severing Black people from government assistance or government participation whatsoever — a key desire for Republicans, which is why Black conservatives like Walker appeal to them." Read Ja'han's full story below: Share this -





