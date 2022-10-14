Live updates: Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock debate in Georgia race face-off

Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock are set to face off at 7 p.m. ET today in their first — and only — debate ahead of Georgia's U.S. Senate election next month.
Walker, the Republican nominee, has been dogged by controversy since the start of his campaign as he seeks to unseat Warnock, the Democratic incumbent.
Our contributors tonight are MSNBC Daily editors Hayes Brown and Jarvis DeBerry, as well as MNSBC Daily columnist Noah Rothman.
The many scandals plaguing Herschel Walker
Walker's campaign has been dogged by controversy from the moment it began. Here's a sampling of the scandals:
- Cited military "career." He never served in the military.
- Claimed he supervised six hospitals. He didn't.
- Describes himself as a family man. His son Christian says he's far from it.
- Accused of paying for his ex-girlfriend's abortion, despite endorsing an abortion ban.
For Warnock, voting rights is a defining issue
In an interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes last month, Warnock highlighted voting access as a key issue he's eager to stay focused on should he win re-election next month.
"I believe a vote is a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and for our children," Warnock said. "And the right and access to the ballot is fundamental. It's part of what makes our system so great. It's something that I've fought for long before I came to the Senate, and it's the reason why O know that I still have work to do in the United States Senate to protect this core, core value."
Watch the clip below:
Walker's performative hypermasculinity appeals to many in the GOP
Walker is one of several MAGA-loving Black candidates or lawmakers who lean into toxic masculinity in an attempt to woo voters.
As Ja'han Jones wrote for The ReidOut Blog today:
"By playing up their personas as right-wing firebrands, they avoid having to answer for the fact their policies would largely do nothing to stem inequality that’s long plagued Black people. In fact, in many cases, their policies would only make things worse.
"Instead, they lean into purported toughness, which they stereotypically express through violence, hypermasculinity, misogyny and/or transphobia. And in economic terms, this toughness is portrayed as rugged individualism that amounts to severing Black people from government assistance or government participation whatsoever — a key desire for Republicans, which is why Black conservatives like Walker appeal to them."
Read Ja'han's full story below:
Republicans pretend Walker is somehow the godly choice
Republicans using Walker to challenge Warnock is not unlike the religious right emerging in the ‘70s and ‘80s to challenge the successes of the civil rights movement. Warnock pastors Ebenezer Baptist Church, which Martin Luther King Jr. co-pastored with his father. But Walker and his supporters routinely suggest that the Republican challenger — despite a past littered with outrageous lies, abuse toward women, accusations of being an absentee father, and at least one abortion he allegedly funded — is the godly choice in next month’s election.
The civil rights movement was largely driven by Black church folks who refused to see their spiritual salvation as a substitute for laws treating them as first-class citizens. The religious right opposed that movement and it has opposed every progressive movement that has emerged since. That is not to say that Warnock is a modern-day King. It is to say that the right is the same. It never sits idly by when church folks link their faith to social activism.
After Warnock was elected, the right responded with a so-called religious candidate whose mendacity may come in second only to Donald Trump’s. The scriptures say “The truth shall make you free.” But in this case, the GOP is hoping that, in the Senate, Walker’s lies will make them the majority.
The issues top of mind for Georgia voters tonight
“I’m ready to debate him any time, any day,” Walker told Fox News this summer about a potential face-off with Warnock. But is he? There likely won’t be much debating between the two over Walker’s recent scandals — Warnock has stayed deliberately quiet on that front, and will likely leave much of that discussion to Walker and the moderators.
If Walker can dispense with those scandals effectively, though, can he also make the case that he’s the best candidate to deal with inflation? That’s Georgia voters’ top issue by far, according to this week’s Quinnipiac poll. Early signs aren’t promising: Walker has called inflation a women’s issue because “they gotta buy groceries.” Let’s see if the debate prep he’s been cramming will pay off.
You’d rather be Warnock, but Walker has room to run
If you were to ask voters who’ve followed Georgia’s U.S. Senate race if they’d rather be Sen. Raphael Warnock or Hershel Walker right now, anyone who isn’t invested in a Republican victory would say Warnock.
Walker was underperforming both this election cycle’s fundamental conditions, which benefit Republican candidates, and his fellow Republicans on the statewide ballot even before his campaign became engulfed in scandal. Before the allegation that Walker partially reimbursed a woman for an abortion, Georgia’s Senate race was a tossup, at best. The controversy that followed that claim took a bite out of the GOP candidate’s poll numbers, but they have begun to recover as the initial shock of the scandal fades.
Joe: Walker ran right to the scandal, told story that made no senseOct. 12, 202207:52
Nevertheless, Walker has far more to prove in tonight’s debate than his opponent. He needs to assure Georgians that he’s not only going to represent their interests in the Senate but that he’s not going to become a source of embarrassment. If the candidate who appears on stage tonight is the same candidate who insists climate change is a function of “bad air” wafting over from China, mourns the federal funds “going to trees,” and says he served in the armed forces when he did not, he’s toast.
And yet, Walker has lowered the public’s expectations of him — sometimes intentionally. The candidate has been open and honest about his struggles with mental illness, and his personal baggage is well known. If Walker can turn in a reassuring performance on the debate stage, the fundamentals of 2022 may save him yet.