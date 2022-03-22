GOP goes after Jackson's Gitmo work

In the lead-up to the hearings, Republicans have accused Judge Jackson of "defending terrorists."

You’ll be shocked to discover that it’s a lie. Judge Jackson never defended a single terrorist in the course of her legal career. She did defend four terror suspects.

To be a “terrorist,” you have to have been convicted in a court of law. None of the four Guantanamo Bay detainees that Jackson was assigned to defend while she was working in the federal public defender’s office – yes, assigned! – were convicted of the crime of terrorism.

In fact, all four of them were eventually released from their (illegal!) detention at Gitmo, without being convicted of any crime – let alone terrorism.

All of Jackson’s assignments, as the Associated Press noted, came “after a 2004 Supreme Court decision that those held at Guantanamo … had a right to challenge their detention in court.”

So what is Jackson supposed to apologize for? Doing her job as a defense attorney? Defending terror suspects, none of whom were convicted in a court of law or by a U.S. military commission?

In 1770, John Adams defended eight British soldiers accused of involvement in the Boston Massacre — two of whom were eventually convicted of manslaughter. Adams went on to help draft the Declaration of Independence and become the second president of this country.

But I guess we hold the Founding Fathers to different standards than a Black female nominee to the Supreme Court.